This weekend is full of comedy and cocktails

Top events this weekend include Jessimae Peluso, Brendan Schaub, Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up and Miracle on 30th.

12.19: Merry Achi Christmas

The 13-piece mariachi ensemble Sol de Mexico performs traditional carols with a Mexican twist in this joyous celebration that fuses the holiday spirit with facets of culture from both sides of the border.

Balboa Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org

Maricahi Sol de Mexico (Camille Tarazon)

12.19-21: Jessimae Peluso

“My mom, she’s just so worried about things, you know. She tells me,’'Don’t talk to strangers! Don’t talk to strangers!’ I’m like, ‘Mom, I’m 27 years old. I don’t talk to strangers; I sleep with them.” — Jessimae Peluso at the Broadway Comedy Club

Advertisement

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Jessimae Peluso (Courtesy photo)

12.19-21: Brendan Schaub

Known for: Being a former professional MMA fighter, self-deprecating humor

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Advertisement

Brendan Schaub (Showtime)

12.20-21: Dallas McLaughlin

Known for: Yo Gabba Gabba!, loving San Diego sports teams

@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com

Dallas McLaughlin (Courtesy photo)

12.20-21: Heather McMahan

Known for: Instagram videos, relatable jokes

@ The Magnolia, magnoliasandiego.com

Heather McMaham

12.21: San Diego Holiday Half Marathon

Burn hundreds of holiday calories on this 13.1-mile course that follows the bike path along State Route 56 and includes a 711-foot drop in elevation.

Advertisement

From Penasquitos Drive to Torrey Pines State Beach, sandiegoholidayhalf.com

San Diego Holiday Half Marathon (Christian Rodas/UT San Diego/Zuma Press)

12.21 & 23: Doug Benson

“I’ve never eaten at a Fogo de Chao, but it is a fun thing to say when sneezing.” — Doug Benson on Twitter

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Doug Benson (Courtesy photo)

Through 12.31: Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up

This temporary, Tiki-themed tavern welcomes guests to wet their whistles on wintry drinks including the rum-based Kris Kringle Colada and the Christmas Eve of Destruction.

The Grass Skirt, Pacific Beach, sippinsantapopup.com

Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up (Randy Schmidt)

Advertisement

Through 12.31: Miracle on 30th

Normal Heights’ posh cocktail spot transforms into a winter wonderland serving cheekily named Christmas cocktails amid kitschy décor that’ll brighten the spirits of even the grouchiest Grinch.

Polite Provisions, Normal Heights, miraclepopup.com

Miracle on 30th (Melissa Hom)

Through 1.1.20: Winter Wonderland at The Grand

Head to Fairmont Grand Del Mar for a ride on the Ferris wheel, selfies with Santa around a 25-foot Christmas tree, live music, holiday shopping and many more festive activities. New this year is an outdoor ice skating rink that is open to the public, which also features special ice shows on select Fridays. Check the website for specific weekday and weekend hours. (Sara Butler)

Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Del Mar, granddelmar.com/resort/winter-wonderland