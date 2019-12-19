This weekend is full of comedy and cocktails

From Mariachi Christmas to Miracle on 30th, here are this weekend’s top picks
Top events this weekend include Jessimae Peluso, Brendan Schaub, Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up and Miracle on 30th.
12.19: Merry Achi Christmas
The 13-piece mariachi ensemble Sol de Mexico performs traditional carols with a Mexican twist in this joyous celebration that fuses the holiday spirit with facets of culture from both sides of the border.
Balboa Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org
12.19-21: Jessimae Peluso
“My mom, she’s just so worried about things, you know. She tells me,’'Don’t talk to strangers! Don’t talk to strangers!’ I’m like, ‘Mom, I’m 27 years old. I don’t talk to strangers; I sleep with them.” — Jessimae Peluso at the Broadway Comedy Club
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
12.19-21: Brendan Schaub
Known for: Being a former professional MMA fighter, self-deprecating humor
@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla
12.20-21: Dallas McLaughlin
Known for: Yo Gabba Gabba!, loving San Diego sports teams
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
12.20-21: Heather McMahan
Known for: Instagram videos, relatable jokes
@ The Magnolia, magnoliasandiego.com
12.21: San Diego Holiday Half Marathon
Burn hundreds of holiday calories on this 13.1-mile course that follows the bike path along State Route 56 and includes a 711-foot drop in elevation.
From Penasquitos Drive to Torrey Pines State Beach, sandiegoholidayhalf.com
12.21 & 23: Doug Benson
“I’ve never eaten at a Fogo de Chao, but it is a fun thing to say when sneezing.” — Doug Benson on Twitter
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com
Through 12.31: Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up
This temporary, Tiki-themed tavern welcomes guests to wet their whistles on wintry drinks including the rum-based Kris Kringle Colada and the Christmas Eve of Destruction.
The Grass Skirt, Pacific Beach, sippinsantapopup.com
Through 12.31: Miracle on 30th
Normal Heights’ posh cocktail spot transforms into a winter wonderland serving cheekily named Christmas cocktails amid kitschy décor that’ll brighten the spirits of even the grouchiest Grinch.
Polite Provisions, Normal Heights, miraclepopup.com
Through 1.1.20: Winter Wonderland at The Grand
Head to Fairmont Grand Del Mar for a ride on the Ferris wheel, selfies with Santa around a 25-foot Christmas tree, live music, holiday shopping and many more festive activities. New this year is an outdoor ice skating rink that is open to the public, which also features special ice shows on select Fridays. Check the website for specific weekday and weekend hours. (Sara Butler)
Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Del Mar, granddelmar.com/resort/winter-wonderland