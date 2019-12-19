Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Have the (kosher) time of your life with Chinese food and ‘Dirty Dancing’ on Christmas

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey starred as Johnny Castle and Baby Houseman in the perennially popular movie “Dirty Dancing.”
(AP Photo / Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla offers a Christmas Day Chinese buffet dinner with a side dish of Catskills cinematic kitsch

By Michele Parente
Dec. 19, 2019
2:19 PM
In the spirit of the day, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center is offering a double serving of December 25 tradition: A glatt kosher Chinese buffet with a side of Catskills cinematic kitsch, a screening of “Dirty Dancing.”

The still-popular 1987 movie, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as young dancers in love at a Borscht Belt resort in upstate New York, has a Romeo and Juliet cult quality to it. It even spawned the pre-meme pop culture phrase “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.”

Before the movie, a full glatt kosher spread, catered by Shanghai Diamond Garden, will include kung pao chicken, beef with broccoli and vegetable lo mein.

As NPR described it, “Chinese food on Christmas has become as American Jewish as apple pie.”

‘Dirty Dancing’ screening and glatt kosher Chinese dinner

5 p.m. Wednesday (registration deadline today). David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. $38, $35 for JCC members; $100 for family four-pack. (858) 457-3030. my.lfjcc.org/8392/8393

Michele Parente
