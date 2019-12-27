The best EDM + DJ performances in January

DJ and EDM performances coming to San Diego in January include Ashley Wallbridge, Cashmere Cat, Borgeous, Lil Jon and Jesse Marco.

1.3: Justin Caruso

L.A.-based DJ Justin Caruso was here last summer when he performed with Outkast’s Big Boi as part of the Horizon Music Fest. He returns to San Diego after releasing a handful of singles last year, including Broken Hearts featuring Hilda, a track that New York house duo Black Caviar remixed in December.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Justin Caruso (Courtesy photo)

1.4: Ashley Wallbridge

Last year saw the English DJ join forces with trance DJ/producer (and fellow countryman) Gareth Emery on the collaborative album, Kingdom United. The 14-track collection also includes guest appearances from the likes of NASH, PollyAnna and Jonathan Mendelsohn.

Advertisement

@ Spin, spinnightclub.com

Ashley Wallbridge (Courtesy photo)

1.4: Sage Armstrong

Florida-bred, L.A.-based DJ Sage Armstrong made his breakthrough in 2015 on Claude VonStroke’s Dirtybird Records with What’s Yo Tempetcha? Since, Armstrong has released a steady stream of singles, and in 2018, dropped a pair of EPs. Last year, the house producer released his debut full-length, Unify, on Dumb Fat Records.

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com

Advertisement

Sage Armstrong (Courtesy photo)

1.10: Cashmere Cat

This CRSSD vet who performs as Cashmere Cat (aka Norwegian DJ/producer Magnus Høiberg) made his Interscope Records debut in 2017 with 9, an album that featured appearances from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, MØ, 2 Chainz, Selena Gomez and more. He followed it up last year with Princess Catgirl, a seven-track collection that samples XXXTentation and Christina Aguilera, but centers on the otherworldly sound of the album’s namesake character — a blue-haired Vocaloid cartoon.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

Cashmere Cat (Courtesy photo)

1.10: Borgeous

An OMNIA regular, DJ John Borger earns that title by once again returning to the Gaslamp after last performing there in September. The Florida-born, L.A.-based producer has remixed the likes of Ciara, Dirty Heads, Icona Pop, Marshmello and more. Borger also released his own four-track sophomore EP, Lights Out, on Geousus Records last summer.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Borgeous (Koury Angelo)

1.17: Throttle

Starting when he was just in middle school, L.A.-based Australian DJ/producer Robbie Bergin has gone on to release singles with Oliver Heldens, Lunchmoney Lewis, Galantis, Kungs, Lost Frequencies and more. He also dropped his feature-less debut EP, the seven-track Where U Are, last October.

Advertisement

@ Bang Bang, bangbangsd.com

Throttle (Courtesy photo)

1.17: Lil Jon

If it seems like the DJ, producer, and Grammy-winning King of Crunk is here every eight weeks or so, well, that’s because he is. But it’s hard to argue with dude’s ability to lead a party — and even more so when it’s his party. That’s right, the Turn Down For What and Shots hitmaker returns to America’s Finest City to party on his own date of birth. No need to bring gifts.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Lil Jon (Courtesy photo)

1.18: Nitti Gritti

Miami-based DJ and producer Nitti Gritti (aka Ricky Mears) has co-produced tracks like Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull’s Move To Miami and the Bad Bunny/Diplo collab 200 MPH. He’s also been in the studio with Cardi B, Mustard, Above & Beyond and the Marley family. And last summer, Mears released his latest EP, 4 On the Floor, which features appearances from both Shndo and MS.

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com

Nitti Gritti (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

1.18: Morgan Page

The L.A.-based, Vermont-born DJ, producer and two-time Grammy nominee stayed busy last year releasing a handful of new singles — Gone My Way, Fire & Gold, Reason For Living, Footprints and The Longest Road To the Ground. He also found the time for a couple of massive official remixes — Alessia Cara’s Out of Love and Deadmau5’s Imaginary Friends.

@ Parq, parqsd.com

Morgan Page (Courtesy photo)

1.24: Sullivan King

DJ and producer Sullivan King (aka L.A. musician Keaton Prescott) is not your typical EDM artist. He’s every bit as likely to rip a guitar solo as he is to bring a massive beat drop. The bass-versus-metal maestro released his latest full-length album, Show Some Teeth, last October. It features appearances from SWARM, Rico Act, Kompany, TYNAN and Cayte Lee.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Sullivan King (Courtesy photo)

1.25: Jesse Marco

Former model Jesse Marco has spent time as Kid Cudi’s personal tour DJ as well as hitting the road with Pusha T and Machine Gun Kelly. He also counts Jay-Z, Heidi Klum, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Spike Lee and Kanye West as clients.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Jesse Marco (Courtesy photo)

1.25: Wax Motif

Australian L.A.-based producer Wax Motif (aka G-House DJ Danny Chen) has done official remixes for the likes of Deadmau5, Warren G, Tinashe, Young Thug, Chromeo, YG, Major Lazer and more. Chen released a handful of singles last year, including Divided Souls with Diddy and October’s Lose Control with Matroda.

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com