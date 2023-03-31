Advertisement
Music

Baja Beach Fest announces 2023 lineup, including Grupo Firme, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Becky G and Don Omar

Panamanian reggaeton singer Sech at 2022 edition of Baja Beach Fest
Panamanian reggaeton singer Sech is shown performing at the 2022 edition of Baja Beach Fest. The weekend event, held alongside the ocean in Rosarito, has drawn up to 35,000 people per day since debuting in 2018.
(Courtesy Audible Treats)

The reggaeton and Latin trap music festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary in August with a star-studded lineup, while scaling back from two three-day weekends to one

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Baja Beach Fest, the outdoor Rosarito Beach reggaeton and Latin trap music festival that debuted in 2018, will celebrate its fifth anniversary Aug. 11-13 in a star-studded but streamlined manner.

The lineup, announced early Tuesday afternoon, includes such major acts as Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Feid, Don Omar and Becky G. The festival also includes what is being billed as a “special Sunday set” on Aug. 13 by Tijuana’s brassy Grupo Firme, which last year became the first regional Mexican banda music group to headline a full-stadium concert at Petco Park.

Nearly half of this year’s performers will be making their debuts at Baja Beach Fest, which was launched in 2018 and returned in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in 2021, expanding from one three-day weekend to two. It sold-out that year, with daily attendance of 35,000.

Last year’s edition also took place over two consecutive weekends. It was held under relatively peaceful circumstances, despite drug cartel-related violence that prompted the U.S. and Mexican governments to issue a “shelter-in-place” warning that week for Rosarito, Tijuana, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali.

Anuel AA

Music

Baja Beach Fest announces 2022 lineup, including Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Banda MS

The six-day event will host several dozen reggaeton and Latin trap music acts over two August weekends

When contacted by the Union-Tribune, the promoters of Baja Beach Fest declined to release attendance figures for last year’s event — or to say why this year’s edition is being scaled back to one weekend.

“We’re super excited to be bringing Baja Beach Fest back to the beaches of Rosarito for a fifth year, and very grateful to welcome back San Diegans and the people of Southern California, who have been an integral part in the continued success of the festival since we started back in 2018,” said the event’s co-founders, Chris Den Uijl and Aaron Ampudia, in a written statement.

“This year’s fifth anniversary show will continue to be a celebration of Latin music’s rich history and culture, supported by a diverse community of artists and fans from all over the world. Nearly 50 percent of this year’s lineup is brand new to the (event), and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the festival for the first time.

“We’re also introducing a ‘special Sunday set,’ performed by Grupo Firme, one of the most beloved and vital acts in regional Mexican music. It’s incredibly important to us to showcase the wide variety of Latin music to our fans, but even more so to create an inclusive space for all to experience Latin culture and everything it has to offer. We can’t wait to see you on the beach in August.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon at bajabeachfest.com/passes/.

General admission three-day passes for this year’s festival are priced at $329 each, plus service fees. Three-day VIP passes are prices at $799 and $1,499 each, plus service fees.

Skydeck tables, the festival’s priciest option, range from $4,080 for four people to $20,400 for 15 people. Daily skydeck wristbands cost $355 per person. This year, for the first time, the event will offer private Baja helicopter tour for $650 per person.

Baja Beach Fest 2023 lineup

Friday, Aug. 11: Wisin y Yandel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa, Eladio Carrion, Manuel Turizo, Tainy, Gera MX, Farina, Del V, DJ Miriam, DJ Fredy Fresco

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ozuna, Feid, Becky G, Ivy Queen, Ryan Castro, Alexis Y Fido, YOVNGCHIMI, Young Miko, Channell, Sky Rompiendo, DJ Dynamiq

Sunday, Aug. 13: Don Omar, Tego Calderón, Arcangel, Zion y Lennox, Tokischa, Nio Garcia, Blessd, DJ Luian, Mariah, Carmen DeLeon, Reggaetonlandia

George Varga

San Diego Union-Tribune music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Miles Davis, Britney Spears and (over a game of chess) Ray Charles to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis. A triple first prize-winner for criticism and arts writing at the 2022 San Diego Press Club awards and a first prize-winner at the 2022 San Diego Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga has written liner notes for more than a dozen albums, including by jazz sax greats James Moody and Michael Brecker, and contributed two chapters to the book, “Dylan: Disc By Disc.”

