Nickel Creek adds October concert in San Diego and 21 other new tour dates

Nickel Creek is returning to San Diego. The group's members are, from left, Sean Watkins, Sara Watkins and Chris Thile.
(Catherine Snead / Courtesy Sacks & Co.)

The San Diego-bred band will play this fall at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, where Nickel Creek mandolinist and singer Chris Thile performed in 2021 with the Yo-Yo Ma-led group Goat Rodeo

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Nickel Creek is headed home, at least musically speaking.

The Grammy Award-winning trio, which got its start in Carlsbad in 1989 at a weekly bluegrass jam session, will perform Oct. 13 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

The San Diego concert is one of nearly two-dozen new dates that were announced Tuesday morning as additions to Nickel Creek’s first tour since 2014. The Grammy Award-winning trio will release its absorbing new album, “Celebrants,” on Friday.

The national concert trek opens April 15 in Cincinnati and concludes Oct. 21 in Austin. The newly added tour stops also include Oct. 20 and 21 shows at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“The Shell is magical and we’re really freaking excited about playing there,” Nickel Creek mandolinist and singer Chris Thile told the Union-Tribune. he performed at the bayside San DIego venue in 2021 as part of the Yo-Yo Ma-led group Goat Rodeo.

An interview with Thile and fellow Nickel Creek co-founders Sara and Sean Watkins will appear in the Union-Tribune’s March 26 Sunday Arts & Entertainment section.

Tickets for the group’s Oct. 12 San Diego concert are priced from $39.50 to $89.50 each, plus service fees. They will go on sale to the general public Friday March 24 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. An online pre-sale will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A full list of the newly announced Nickel Creek tour dates is available at nickelcreek.com/tour.

George Varga

