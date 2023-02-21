Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 San Diego show
Guns N’ Roses is returning to the road in a major way this year for the first time since 2021. The veteran band’s 2023 tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, which will crisscross the globe between June and October, includes an Oct. 1 concert at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.
The stadium sits on the site of the former Qualcomm Stadium, where Guns N’ Roses last performed in 2016. The group had previously played at the same location in 1993, at what was then known as San Diego Jack Murphy Stadium.
The 2023 tour, which was announced Tuesday morning, will open June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and conclude Oct. 16 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. San Diego is one of only two California stops on the tour. The other is Oct. 8 in Sacramento.
This will be the current iteration of Guns N’ Roses’ first area concert since a 2019 performance at a Tijuana festival date at Estadio Caliente.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at gunsnroses.com. The band’s “Nightrain” fan club pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also purchase VIP packages.
Ticket prices for the San Diego concert range from are $59.50 to $375, plus service fees. The prices for VIP packages for the San Diego concert range from $335 to $1,125, plus service fees.
Here are all the dates for the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation.
Guns N’ Roses 2023 tour itinerary
June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10:26 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023: This story has been updated to add VIP ticket package prices for Guns N’ Roses’ San Diego concert.
10:26 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023: This story has been updated to add ticket prices for Guns N’ Roses Oct. 1 San Diego concert at Snapdragon Stadium.
