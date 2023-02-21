Advertisement
Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 San Diego show

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N´ Rose at Vive Latino 2020, Foro Sol, Mexico City, March 14, 2020.
Axl Rose, left, and Slash of Guns N´ Rose are shown performing during the Vive Latino 2020 festival at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, on March 14, 2020. The latest iteration of the band will perform in San Diego in October at the new Snapdragon Stadium.
(ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ / AFP via Getty Images)
By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Guns N’ Roses is returning to the road in a major way this year for the first time since 2021. The veteran band’s 2023 tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, which will crisscross the globe between June and October, includes an Oct. 1 concert at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

The stadium sits on the site of the former Qualcomm Stadium, where Guns N’ Roses last performed in 2016. The group had previously played at the same location in 1993, at what was then known as San Diego Jack Murphy Stadium.

Duff McKagan, left, Axl Rose and Slash of the rock band Guns N' Roses perform Aug. 22 during the final North American show of the band's Not In This Lifetime reunion tour at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.

Guns N’ Roses rock Qualcomm after 23-year absence

Or did they? The band that performed Monday was polished, professional and did not self-destruct, unlike the GNR of old

The 2023 tour, which was announced Tuesday morning, will open June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and conclude Oct. 16 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. San Diego is one of only two California stops on the tour. The other is Oct. 8 in Sacramento.

This will be the current iteration of Guns N’ Roses’ first area concert since a 2019 performance at a Tijuana festival date at Estadio Caliente.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at gunsnroses.com. The band’s “Nightrain” fan club pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also purchase VIP packages.

Ticket prices for the San Diego concert range from are $59.50 to $375, plus service fees. The prices for VIP packages for the San Diego concert range from $335 to $1,125, plus service fees.

Here are all the dates for the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation.

Guns N’ Roses 2023 tour itinerary

June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Updates

10:26 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023: This story has been updated to add VIP ticket package prices for Guns N’ Roses’ San Diego concert.

10:26 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023: This story has been updated to add ticket prices for Guns N’ Roses Oct. 1 San Diego concert at Snapdragon Stadium.

George Varga

San Diego Union-Tribune music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Miles Davis, Britney Spears and (over a game of chess) Ray Charles to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis. A triple first prize-winner for criticism and arts writing at the 2022 San Diego Press Club awards and a first prize-winner at the 2022 San Diego Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga has written liner notes for more than a dozen albums, including by jazz sax greats James Moody and Michael Brecker, and contributed two chapters to the book, “Dylan: Disc By Disc.”

