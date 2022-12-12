Janet Jackson announces San Diego concert for ‘Together Again’ 2023 tour

Janet Jackson is set to launch her first concert tour since 2019 with a 33-city trek next year.

The “Together Again 2023” tour, which opens April 14 in Florida and concludes June 21 in Seattle, will include a June 11 performance at San Diego’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. Veteran rapper Ludacris will be the opening act for all of the shows.

Jackson performed at four festivals in 2022. Those were her only live dates since 2019, the same year she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her “Black Diamond” tour, which was scheduled to include a concert at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, was announced in early February of 2020. It was subsequently canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and her “Black Diamond” album release was shelved.

That yet-to-be-heard album reunites Jackson with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who first teamed with Jackson on her 1986 breakthrough album, “Control.” Her collaborators on “Black Diamond” include Siedah Garret, Darrel Randle, Earth, Wind & Fire’s Ralph Johnson and Marcel East, the brother of San Diego-bred bass great Nathan East.

Will Jackson’s new tour coincide with the belated release of “Black Diamond?” That remains to be seen.

On Sunday evening, Jackson posted a message on her Facebook page that read: “Hey you guys, tune into my instagram live page at 8:50 am est for a special announcement!”

On Monday morning, she announced: “There will be new music,” but offered no specifics. She also said: “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

Tickets for her 2023 tour will go on sale to the general public Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

There will a pre-sale for Citi credit card holders, from 11 a.m. Tuesday local time to 10 p.m. Thursday, and for Jackson fan club members, from 3 p.m. Tuesday local time to 10 p.m. Thursday.

An online pre-sale will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time Thursday on the websites for Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, Ticketmaster and the individual venues.

Tickets for Jackson’s June 11 San Diego concert are priced from $39.95 to $499.95, plus service fees.

Friday, April 14: Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Wednesday, April 19: Orlando, FL Amway Center

Friday, April 21: Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Saturday, April 22: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

Tuesday, April 25: Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Thursday, April 27: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, April 29: Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Sunday, April 30: St Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Tuesday, May 2: Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Thursday, May 4: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, May 6: Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, May 9: New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday May 12: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, May 13: Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, May 14: Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp

Thursday, May 18: Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino

Friday May 19: Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Saturday, May 20: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tuesday, May 23: Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday May 26: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, May 27: Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sunday, May 28: Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 30: St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Friday June: 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, June 3: Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Sunday, June 4: Austin, TX Moody Center

Wed June 7: Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Friday June 9: Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 10: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, June 11: San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday June 16: Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tuesday, June 20: Portland, OR Moda Center

Wednesday, June 21: Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena