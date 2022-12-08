Morgan Wallen adds second 2023 San Diego concert at Petco Park

Morgan Wallen is expanding his 2023 “One Night at a Time” tour in a big way.

The controversial country-music star is adding 14 more concerts to his previously announced itinerary for next year. They include 10 new dates at stadiums he was already booked to perform at, including San Diego’s Petco Park — where Wallen’s July 15 performance will now be preceded by a July 14 show.

Wallen will be only the second music act in Petco Park’s 22-year history to do two back-to-back, full-stadium concerts at the the San Diego Padres’ downtown ballpark. The first was Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap superstar Bad Bunny on Sept. 17 and 18.

The Monday evening announcement of Wallen’s Petco Park double-header and his nine other new stadium shows is especially notable because it was made three days before tickets for any of the previously announced concerts go on sale Friday.

The decision to add the new concerts was made “due to overwhelming demand,” according to a statement issued by Live Nation, the tour’s promoter.

Asked by the Union-Tribune how that demand was determined before tickets have gone on sale, a San Diego representative for Live Nation replied, via email: “The overwhelming demand refers to the number of people who signed up via Verified Fan registration to participate in (the ticket) pre-sale.”

The addition of the second Petco Park concert and the other new concerts means fans now have more options to obtain tickets for the 2023 tour by Wallen. His 55-date “Dangerous” tour this year sold 839,704 tickets and included a sold-out June 3 show at Chula Vista’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

But the announcement of Wallen’s new 2023 concerts comes with a major caveat. Tickets for the new dates — like tickets for his previously announced shows next year — are only available to those who have registered on his website as Verified Fans. The deadline to do so was Sunday.

Those fans who registered will receive a “unique code” giving them access to join the queue to buy tickets for Wallen’s July 14 and 15 Petco Park concerts, as well as the other dates on his 2023 tour. The only exception for the Petco Park concerts is for Padres Insider members, for whom a presale begins Thursday at 11 a.m.

Tickets for Wallen’s Petco Park shows are priced from $49.75 to $269.75 each, plus service fees. The opening acts for both concerts are Hardy (real name: Michael Wilson), Ernest (real name: Ernest Keith Smith) and Bailey Zimmerman.

Wallen’s 2023 jump to stadiums from the arenas and amphitheaters he performed in this year confirms that the controversy surrounding the singer-songwriter last year was short-lived.

On Feb. 2, 2021, TMZ posted a video of Wallen using a profanity-ladden racial slur about Black people outside his Nashville home. As a result of the ensuing uproar, Wallen was temporarily suspended by his record label. His music was pulled from top streaming playlists and country radio, and he was dropped by WME, the talent agency that represented him.

Wallen issued an apology, saying: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The controversy seemed to help Wallen, whose record sales soared even higher. His 2022 “Dangerous” tour was announced in November 2021 and became one of the top tours of last year.