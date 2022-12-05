Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 North American stadium tour, including San Diego concert at Snapdragon

Red Hot Chili Peppers will follow up its 40-date 2022 North American stadium tour with a 10-date 2023 North American stadium tour.

It will include a performance at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September and is home to the SDSU Aztecs football team. The Peppers’ show will be the first concert at the new stadium, following the postponement of Jimmy Buffett’s Oct. 22 date at Snapdragon. Buffett’s concert has yet to be rescheduled.

The Peppers will kick off the North American leg of the band’s 2023 world tour with a March 29 concert at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium. The tour concludes with a May 25 date at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The band then heads to Europe for 13 additional concerts.

The Peppers’ May 12 concert at Snapdragon Stadium is the only California date on the tour and will also feature The Mars Volta and Thundercat.

Tickets for the San Diego show are priced from $59.50 to $249.50, plus service fees. By comparison, tickets for the Peppers’ concert in July at San Diego’s much larger Petco Park were priced from $49.50 to $199.50, plus service charges.

Tickets for all of the band’s 2023 North American tour dates will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

A fan club pre-sale will begin at noon local time Tuesday.

A Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, as will a Spotify pre-sale.

Wednesday, March 29: Vancouver, BC Place Stadium, with City & Colour and King Princess

Saturday, April 1: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, St. Vincent and King Princess

Thursday, April 6: Fargo, Fargo Dome, with The Strokes and King Princess

Saturday, April 8: Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium, with The Strokes and King Princess

Friday, April 14: Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome, with The Strokes and King Princess

Friday, May 12: San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium, with The Mars Volta and Thundercat

Sunday, May 14: Phoenix, State Farm Stadium, with The Strokes and Thundercat

Wednesday, May 17: San Antonio, Alamodome, with The Strokes and Thundercat

Friday, May 19: Gulf Shores, Hangout Music Festival

Thursday, May 25: Houston, Minute Maid Park, with The Strokes and Thundercat