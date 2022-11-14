Pink will perform in San Diego as part of ‘Summer Carnival’ tour in 2023

Pink will be hitting the road in a big way with her “Summer Carnival 2023" stadium tour.

The concert trek by the triple-Grammy Award-winning singer will include shows in 21 North American cities. It begins July 24 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and concludes Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

In between come two 2023 Southern California dates — Oct. 3 at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, with special guest Brandi Carlile, and Oct. 5 at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Grouplove and KidCutUp will be featured on all dates on the tour, while Carlile and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Benatar and Giraldo will perform at select shows.

Pink’s San Diego show is the first announced to take place at Snapdragon Stadium since Jimmy Buffett’s Oct. 22 concert there with Jason Mraz was announced in June. Buffett’s concert was postponed in September after he underwent a “brief hospitalization” for unspecified reasons. No make-up date has been announced yet.

Tickets for Pink’s Snapdragon Stadium concert are priced from $45.50 to $289 each, plus service fees.

Tickets for all of the dates on her tour will go on sale to the general public Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

A pre-sale for Citi card holders will run from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Nov. 20 local time. A pre-sale for members of Verizon’s Verizon Up loyalty program will run from noon Thursday until 11p.m. Sunday.

^ designates shows with Brandi Carlile; ! designates shows with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Monday, July 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wednesday, July 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Monday, July 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thursday, Aug. 3 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Monday, Aug. 7 – Washington D.C. – Nationals Park!

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Monday, Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Monday, Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Monday, Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Friday, Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Monday, Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Friday, Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue, Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Monday, Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^