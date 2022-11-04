Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Music

2021 Eurovision song contest winner Maneskin to perform in San Diego

Italian glam-rock band Maneskin
More than 185 million TV viewers tuned in for Italian glam-rock band Maneskin’s 2021 Eurovision Song Contest-winning performance. The band’s members are, from left, Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis and Damiano David.
(Associated Press )
By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

How swift a trajectory have the four members of the Italian glam-rock band Maneskin experienced?

In just a few years, the one-woman, three-man group went from busking on the streets of Rome to winning the 2021 edition of the Eurovision song contest and opening a stadium gig for the Rolling Stones.

That Maneskin triumphed on Eurovision performing their winning song, “Zitte e Buoni,” in Italian — a language that has never caught on with rock fans worldwide — made the band’s victory all the more notable.

Given that Maneskin’s members are in their early 20s, the charismatic quartet’s youthful energy is no surprise. Their energetic concert versions of The Who’s “My Generation,” The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” make Maneskin’s own songs pale.

But that would hold true for almost any young band. And with time to develop, Maneskin could become the first Italian rock act of note to achieve stardom in this country.

8 p.m. Tuesday. Soma, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District. $49.50. somasandiego.com

MusicLatest
George Varga

San Diego Union-Tribune music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Miles Davis, Britney Spears and (over a game of chess) Ray Charles to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis. A triple first prize-winner for criticism and arts writing at the 2022 San Diego Press Club awards and a first prize-winner at the 2022 San Diego Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga has written liner notes for more than a dozen albums, including by jazz sax greats James Moody and Michael Brecker, and contributed two chapters to the book, “Dylan: Disc By Disc.”

More on the Subject

Advertisement