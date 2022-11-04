2021 Eurovision song contest winner Maneskin to perform in San Diego

How swift a trajectory have the four members of the Italian glam-rock band Maneskin experienced?

In just a few years, the one-woman, three-man group went from busking on the streets of Rome to winning the 2021 edition of the Eurovision song contest and opening a stadium gig for the Rolling Stones.

That Maneskin triumphed on Eurovision performing their winning song, “Zitte e Buoni,” in Italian — a language that has never caught on with rock fans worldwide — made the band’s victory all the more notable.

Given that Maneskin’s members are in their early 20s, the charismatic quartet’s youthful energy is no surprise. Their energetic concert versions of The Who’s “My Generation,” The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” make Maneskin’s own songs pale.

But that would hold true for almost any young band. And with time to develop, Maneskin could become the first Italian rock act of note to achieve stardom in this country.

8 p.m. Tuesday. Soma, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District. $49.50. somasandiego.com