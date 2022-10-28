Advertisement
Music

Welcome tu Las Californias festival to debut in Tijuana on Nov. 4

Alan Lili (center) and the other members of Tulengua
Alan Lili (center) and the other members of Tulengua are hoping their inaugural Welome tu Las Californias festival in Tijuana and Valle de Guadalupe will draw music fans from both sides of the border.
(Sofia Ruiz / Courtesy Alan Lili)

Welcome tu Las Californias debuts Nov. 4 and 5, and is likely the first to be held in Tijuana on its opening day and Valle de Guadalupe the following day.

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Outdoor rock festivals are nothing new in Tijuana, where the newly reunited blink-182 will kick off its reunion tour March 11 at the Imperial GNP Festival.

For the record:

12:14 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022The ticket price for the Nov. 4 Welcome tu Las Californias festival concert in Tijuana is $15 per person, not $50.

But Welcome tu Las Californias, which debuts Nov. 4 and 5, is likely the first to be held in Tijuana on its opening day and Valle de Guadalupe the following day. It’s also the first I’m aware of here to offer the option of buying tickets with NFTs.

The enterprising festival will feature one act from Rosarito Beach (Lucid Juice), two from San Diego (Kamnari and Sarayu), two from Mexico City (Sonido Gallo Negro and Diles Que Nome Maten), three from Tijuana (Joheel Rodmar, Saoko and DJ Yelram Selectah), and four from Los Angeles (Jazii, Domino, Alec King and Finkel).

The festival is the brainchild of the members of Tulengua, which will perform both days and whose members live in San Diego, Tijuana and Rosarito.

A labor of love, the event is designed to promote the blurring of musical genres and geographical borders. Accordingly, yhe Saturday portion will include a discussion, “Using Art as a Vehicle for Inter-Personal Harmony,” with Tulengua’s Alan Lili — host of KPBS’s podcast “Port of Entry” — and Art Pusher co-founder Seth Sullivan.

If all goes well, the festival will return next year, larger and on both sides of the border, with the goal of becoming a binational version of Austin’s 35-year-old South by Southwest.

6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. La Terraza, 1928 Flores Magón Tijuana. $50 (or $45 if using NFTs); must be 18 or older to attend; 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Bloodlust Winebar Restaurant, Doña Emilia LT 13-2 San Marcos, 22750 Ensenada. $25 (all ages) or $180 (includes dinner, limited to 30 people, by La Bete Noire restaurant chef Diego Hernandez Baquedano). (858) 472-2165. tulengua.mx/festival-22

George Varga

