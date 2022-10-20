Advertisement
Music

Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023’ tour dates announced, including San Diego and Phoenix concerts

Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and Don Henley of the Eagles, June 22 in Scotland.
Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and Don Henley of the Eagles are shown at a June 22 concert in Scotland. The band is San Diego-bound in 2023.
(Roberto Ricciuti / Redferns)

The tour teams the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with an orchestra and choir for a full performance of the band’s most famous album

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
The stage will be much more crowded than usual when the Eagles hit the road for five dates on their “Hotel California 2023" tour.

The five-city tour, which concludes with a March 3 concert at Pechanga Arena San Diego, will team the band with an orchestra and choir. Together, they will perform the famed band’s most acclaimed album, 1976’s 26-million-selling “Hotel California,” in its entirety from start to finish.

All of the dates appear below, along with ticket information, for the Eagles’ first road trip of 2023.

The concerts will also feature a greatest hits set by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, whose “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977" is the best-selling U.S. album in history with sales of more than 38 million.

The San Diego show will be the first by the Eagles since the band performed a sold-out date at Petco Park in 2018. It was the group’s first area performance since the death of Eagles’ co-founder Glenn Frey in 2016.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at eagles.com. A pre-sale will be held Oct, 27 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for the Eagles’ San Diego concert are $129 to $469, plus service fees.

More information on tickets and the tour are available on the band’s website.

Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023' tour dates

Sunday, Feb. 19: Portland, OR, Moda Center

Tuesday, Feb. 21: San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Friday, Feb. 24: Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena

Wednesday, March 1: Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

Friday, March 3: San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

George Varga

