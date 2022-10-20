Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023’ tour dates announced, including San Diego and Phoenix concerts
The tour teams the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with an orchestra and choir for a full performance of the band’s most famous album
The stage will be much more crowded than usual when the Eagles hit the road for five dates on their “Hotel California 2023" tour.
The five-city tour, which concludes with a March 3 concert at Pechanga Arena San Diego, will team the band with an orchestra and choir. Together, they will perform the famed band’s most acclaimed album, 1976’s 26-million-selling “Hotel California,” in its entirety from start to finish.
All of the dates appear below, along with ticket information, for the Eagles’ first road trip of 2023.
The concerts will also feature a greatest hits set by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, whose “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977" is the best-selling U.S. album in history with sales of more than 38 million.
The San Diego show will be the first by the Eagles since the band performed a sold-out date at Petco Park in 2018. It was the group’s first area performance since the death of Eagles’ co-founder Glenn Frey in 2016.
Review: The Eagles soar at Petco Park concert, as Deacon Frey and Vince Gill add new vitality to again high-flying band
The Eagles had already performed luminous versions of “Seven Bridges Road,” “Take It Easy” and “One of These Nights” before Don Henley welcomed the loudly cheering, sold-out audience of 41,941 fans at Petco Park Saturday night.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at eagles.com. A pre-sale will be held Oct, 27 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices for the Eagles’ San Diego concert are $129 to $469, plus service fees.
More information on tickets and the tour are available on the band’s website.
Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023' tour dates
Sunday, Feb. 19: Portland, OR, Moda Center
Tuesday, Feb. 21: San Jose, CA, SAP Center
Friday, Feb. 24: Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena
Wednesday, March 1: Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
Friday, March 3: San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.