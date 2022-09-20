Advertisement
Music

Latin Grammy 2022 nominees include Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas, plus Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Grupo Firme

Bad Bunny during a show at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA.
Bad Bunny has a field-leading 10 nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. On Saturday and Sunday, he performed concerts for near-capacity crowds at San Diego’s Petco Park. The Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap music singer is shown above during a show at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA.
(The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Edgar Barrera, Jorge Drexler and San Diego-bound Rosalia are close behind Bad Bunny among top nominees, along with Rauw Alejandro and Christina Aguilera

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Puerto Rican reggaeton music star Bad Bunny and former Tijuana and San Diego singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas share a pair of 2022 Latin Grammy Awards nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Bad Bunny, who performed concerts for near-capacity crowds Saturday and Sunday at San Diego’s Petco Park, has a field-leading 10 nominations. He and Venegas are nominated alongside lone-named Puerto Rican producer and songwriter Tainy for Best Reggaeton Song and Best Urban Performance.

Both nominations are for the song “Lo Siento BB/:,” which Venegas and Bad Bunny co-wrote and recorded together for Tainy’s upcoming new album, “Data.”

In addition to Venegas — who was born in Long Beach and grew up in Tijuana and Chula Vista — Tuesday’s nominations, include nods for at least two other Tijuana-bred artists.

Grupo Firme, the brassy banda and ranchera group that headlined its own concert at Petco Park on Aug. 27, is up for honors in the Best Regional Song category. Their nomination is for the song “Cada Quien,” a collaboration with Colombian vocal star Maluma. The song’s five co-writers include Grupo Firme leader Eduin Caz.

And Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the controversial narcocorridos band that has performed concerts in Dodger Stadium and at the San Diego County Fair’s Grandstand Stage, is nominated this year in the Best Norteño Album category. Their nomination is for “Corridos Felones (Serie 35),” which loosely translates as “Felony Songs.”

Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform Oct. 2 at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square following that day’s San Diego Padres baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. The band performed at the same venue last year.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is this year’s top contender. His 10 nominations include Album of the Year (for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” the top-selling album of 2022 so far in the U.S.) and Record of the Year (for “Ojitos Lindos”).

Close behind in nominations are Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera with nine, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro with eight and Argentinian troubadour Jorge Drexler, New York native Christina Aguilera and Spanish singing sensation Rosalía, with seven each.

Rosalía will perform in San Diego Oct. 2 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU.

More than 18,000 entries in 53 categories were submitted for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, the annual event’s 23rd edition. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 17 telecast on Univision that will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

A full list of nominees is available at latingrammy.com/en.

Updates

1:28 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022: This story has been updated to add a reference to Los Tucanes de Tijuana’s upcoming Oct. 2 concert at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square.

George Varga

