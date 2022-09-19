Alicia Keys’ San Diego concert has been rescheduled for November
Alicia Keys has rescheduled her Sept. 9 San Diego concert, which was postponed the day of the show because of weather concerns.
The new date is Nov. 5 and will be held at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena. That is a short walk from where Keys’ Sept. 9 concert was scheduled to be held at SDSU’s Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre.
This will mark the fourth effort by the 15-time Grammy Award-winner to perform in San Diego since she and her family became La Jolla residents in 2019. Her sold-out 2020 concert at the SDSU amphitheater was postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic, then postponed again until Sept. 9, then postponed yet again.
Keys’ current tour is scheduled to conclude Sept, 26 in Nashville. Apart from her new Nov. 5 San Diego concert, her website does not list any other performances for the rest of this year.
Tickets for Keys’ Sept. 9 SDSU concert can be exchanged online through Ticketmaster for tickets for her Nov. 5 SDSU concert, or can be refunded online.
Concerts at Viejas Arena can accommodate up to 13,500 attendees, depending on the seating configuration. The capacity of SDSU’s Open Air Theatre, where Keys’ sold-out Sept. 9 concert was scheduled, is 4,500.
This suggests that more tickets could go on sale for her new Nov. 5 Viejas Arena concert. Live Nation, the concert’s promoter, has not yet disclosed if — or when — any new tickets will be available for the show. The Ticketmaster link for Keys’ Nov. 5 concert reads: “Sorry, tickets are not currently available online.”
