Alicia Keys’ SDSU concert postponed due to weather concerns; Kool & The Gang’s Pala gig moving indoors

Alicia Keys at Dubai Expo 2020 Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Alicia Keys has cited weather issues for the postponement of her San Diego concert tonight. She is shown here performing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

For now, tonight’s Ben Platt concert at The Shell and Keith Urban’s concert at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre are going ahead as planned, rain or shine

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
The list of concerts in and near San Diego County that are being postponed because of extreme weather concerns is growing larger.

At noon on Friday, Alicia Keys announced that her sold-out concert tonight at SDSU’s Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre has been postponed.

In a message on her social media pages, Keys wrote: “I’m so bummed to announce that tonight’s show will have to be postponed due to severe weather. I’ll have a new date for you soon! I’m going to make it the best show ever! More information about your ticket to come via email! Thank you for your love, patience and understanding.”

Keys’ announcement was followed by a statement from Live Nation, the producer of her SDSU concert.

“Due to impending weather, Alicia Keys’ concert on Friday, Sept. 9 has been postponed,” the Live Nation statement read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

No refunds are being offered, as yet, simply because a new date has yet to be determined.

This marks the third postponement of Keys’ concert date here. The 15-time Grammy Award winner, who is a La Jolla resident, saw her 2020 SDSU concert pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic saw her 2021 make-up date at the same SDSU venue postponed until tonight’s now-also-postponed show.

In other area concert news, Kool & The Gang’s sold-out outdoor show tonight at Pala Casino, Spa & Resort is being moved from Pala’s outdoor concert venue to its indoor event center.

As of this writing, Ben Platt’s performance tonight at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is expected to go ahead as scheduled, as is Keith Urban’s concert tonight at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The postponement of Keys’ concert comes a day after Humphreys Concerts by the Bay postponed tonight’s Little River Band concert.

Also yesterday, the San Diego Festival of the Arts announced that weather concerns have prompted the cancellation altogether of this weekend’s two-day edition in Del Mar.

George Varga

