Willie Nelson will return to San Diego to perform at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in October

Willie Nelson isn’t wasting any time getting back to San Diego, where he performed a sold-out July 10 show at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay that sold out in a near instant.

The 89-year-old American icon, whose name has long been synonymous with country music, is returning to the intimate Shelter Island venue for an Oct. 18 Willie Nelson & Family performance.

His encore concert at Humphreys comes just two days after Nelson had been scheduled to conclude a three-day fall California concert swing headlining the latest leg of his annual Outlaw Country Fest.

Those three California dates are in turn being preceded by Nelson’s 10-city September tour of the East Coast. He has performed at least 36 concerts so far this year, after rebounding from contracting COVID-19 in May.

Nelson’s most recent album, “A Beautiful Time,” was released in April. His latest book, “Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship,” will be published Sept. 20.

Tickets for Nelson’s Oct. 18 Humphrey’s concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com. They are priced at $130 each, plus service fees, the same price as his July 10 concert at the venue.