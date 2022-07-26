Adam Lambert announces five-city ‘The Witch Hunt’ California concert tour

Adam Lambert’s Halloween-themed “The Witch Hunt” concerts are moving beyond Nevada.

A week after announcing his three late-October shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the San Diego-bred vocal dynamo on Tuesday announced that “The Witch Hunt” is being expanded into a five-city California tour.

The new dates include an Oct. 23 show at San Diego’s Balboa Theatre, as well as an Oct. 30 concert at the Hollywood Palladium. All of the dates and venues are listed at the conclusion of this article, along with ticket information.

Music Adam Lambert talks music, fame and pride The former San Diego singer and ‘American Idol’ alum discusses his new album, touring with Queen and being older and wiser at 33.

“Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire,” Lambert said in a statement last week announcing his Las Vegas performances. “Join our coven and seek shelter from ‘The Witch Hunt!’ ”

Lambert last night concluded a nine-week tour of Europe with Queen, the legendary English rock band he has fronted for the past decade. He first performed with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor band in 2009 during the eighth season of TV’s “American Idol.”

Lambert was the runner-up that season, although his subsequent career as a solo artist and with Queen has eclipsed that of “Idol’s” 2009 winner, Kris Allen.

Tickets for Lambert’s five October concerts in California go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale for his fan club members runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be a San Diego presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ticketmaster.com. The password for the Thursday pre-sale is GV2022.

Ticket prices for Lambert’s Oct. 23 San Diego concert are priced at $80, $110 and $135 each, plus service charges.

Thursday, Oct 20: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Sacramento

Saturday, Oct. 22: Agua Caliente Casino, Rancho Mirage

Sunday, Oct. 23: Balboa Theatre, San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 26, Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 30: Hollywood Palladium