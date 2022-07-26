Advertisement
Music

Adam Lambert announces five-city ‘The Witch Hunt’ California concert tour

Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert performs with Queen July 1, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He will perform five concerts in California and three in Las Vegas in October.
(BSR Agency / Getty Images)

The Halloween-themed mini tour includes shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, Rancho Mirage and Sacramento

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Adam Lambert’s Halloween-themed “The Witch Hunt” concerts are moving beyond Nevada.

A week after announcing his three late-October shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the San Diego-bred vocal dynamo on Tuesday announced that “The Witch Hunt” is being expanded into a five-city California tour.

The new dates include an Oct. 23 show at San Diego’s Balboa Theatre, as well as an Oct. 30 concert at the Hollywood Palladium. All of the dates and venues are listed at the conclusion of this article, along with ticket information.

“Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire,” Lambert said in a statement last week announcing his Las Vegas performances. “Join our coven and seek shelter from ‘The Witch Hunt!’ ”

Lambert last night concluded a nine-week tour of Europe with Queen, the legendary English rock band he has fronted for the past decade. He first performed with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor band in 2009 during the eighth season of TV’s “American Idol.”

Lambert was the runner-up that season, although his subsequent career as a solo artist and with Queen has eclipsed that of “Idol’s” 2009 winner, Kris Allen.

Tickets for Lambert’s five October concerts in California go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale for his fan club members runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be a San Diego presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ticketmaster.com. The password for the Thursday pre-sale is GV2022.

Ticket prices for Lambert’s Oct. 23 San Diego concert are priced at $80, $110 and $135 each, plus service charges.

Adam Lambert “The Witch Hunt” tour dates

Thursday, Oct 20: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Sacramento

Saturday, Oct. 22: Agua Caliente Casino, Rancho Mirage

Sunday, Oct. 23: Balboa Theatre, San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 26, Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 30: Hollywood Palladium

George Varga

San Diego Union-Tribune music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Miles Davis, Britney Spears and (over a game of chess) Ray Charles to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis. A double first-prize winner at the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga has written liner notes for more than a dozen albums, including by jazz sax greats James Moody and Michael Brecker, and contributed two chapters to the book, “Dylan: Disc By Disc.”

