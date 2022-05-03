Malian guitar star Vieux Farka Toure to perform at The Loft @ UCSD in La Jolla

It’s been 15 years since guitarist and singer Vieux Farka Touré made his North American concert debut and five years since he performed in San Diego at The Casbah.

The son of Malian “desert blues” music legend Ali Farka Touré, he is the subject of the 2021 film documentary “Vieux de Niafunké,” which includes an appearance by Matthew McConaughey, a longtime fan.

The earthy yet exotic music Vieux Farka Touré creates illuminates the vibrant links between West Africa and the delta blues traditions that took root in this country shortly before the start of the 20th century.

His current tour is a prelude to the June release of Touré's new album, “Les Racines” (which translates as “The Roots”). It finds him taking his deepest dive yet into his the Malian music traditions that are the bedrock of Touré's artistic heritage.

8 p.m. Wednesday. The Loft at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $9 (students), $20 (general admission), $25 and $30 (reserved). artpower.ucsd/edu