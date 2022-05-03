Advertisement
Music

Malian guitar star Vieux Farka Toure to perform at The Loft @ UCSD in La Jolla

Malian guitar star Vieux Farka Toure
Malian guitar star Vieux Farka Toure will perform with his band on Wednesday at The Loft @ UCSD in La Jolla.
(Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images)
By George Varga
It’s been 15 years since guitarist and singer Vieux Farka Touré made his North American concert debut and five years since he performed in San Diego at The Casbah.

The son of Malian “desert blues” music legend Ali Farka Touré, he is the subject of the 2021 film documentary “Vieux de Niafunké,” which includes an appearance by Matthew McConaughey, a longtime fan.

The earthy yet exotic music Vieux Farka Touré creates illuminates the vibrant links between West Africa and the delta blues traditions that took root in this country shortly before the start of the 20th century.

His current tour is a prelude to the June release of Touré's new album, “Les Racines” (which translates as “The Roots”). It finds him taking his deepest dive yet into his the Malian music traditions that are the bedrock of Touré's artistic heritage.

8 p.m. Wednesday. The Loft at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $9 (students), $20 (general admission), $25 and $30 (reserved). artpower.ucsd/edu

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

