Live Nation sale: 69 San Diego concerts for $25 each, including Rod Stewart, Slipknot, The Chicks, Switchfoot

After a hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Live Nation — the world’s largest concert and live-events promoter — is resuming its online-only national Concert Week All-In ticket sale.

The 2022 edition of the sale runs from Wednesday to May 10. It will offer $25 tickets, including all fees and taxes, to more than 3,700 performances across the country by more than 230 headlining bands and solo artists.

Sixty-six of the discounted concerts are in San Diego. They range from the Aug. 28 Def Leppard/Motley Crue concert at Petco Park and Keith Urban’s Sept. 9 performance at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre to New Kids on the Block’s May 26 Viejas Arena show and Maren Morris’ Sept. 16 gig at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre at SDSU.

Other venues here that will be offering the $25 tickets include downtown’s House of Blues, The Magnolia in El Cajon and The Observatory in North Park. The sale will continue for a week, “while supplies last,” according to a statement issued Thursday morning by Live Nation.

The discounted $25 tickets will go on sale to the general public in San Diego Wednesday at 7 a.m. at livenation.com/concertweek and conclude at 11:59 p.m. May 10.

A pre-sale for Citi card members will be held from 5 a.m. Tuesday until 11:59 that night at citientertainment.com/, and for Rakuten members from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 11:59 that night.

As of late February, Live Nation had already sold 45 million tickets for its 2022 concert tours. That’s a jump of 45 percent compared to the same point in 2019, just over a year before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began.

Also as of late February, eight artists had each surpassed the 500,000 mark in ticket sales for their respective Live Nation-produced concert tours. Those artists include Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, neither of whose tours include San Diego dates, and Bad Bunny, who will perform here Sept. 17 and 18 at Petco Park.

Live Nation $25 Concert Week San Diego shows

May 6: Ray LaMontagne – The Magnolia

May 7: nothing, nowhere – The Observatory

May 8: Jerry Cantrell – House of Blues

May 20: Emmanuel – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 11: Mild High Club – The Observatory

May 14: Mastadon – The Observatory

May 16: Rob Garza – Voodoo Room at House of Blues

May 16: Dying Fetus – House of Blues

May 21: Sal Vulcano – The Magnolia

May 25: The Exploited – House of Blues

May 26: New Kids On The Block – Viejas Arena

May 26: Poppy – House of Blues

May 28: Steely Dan, Snarky Puppy – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 2: Hayden James – House of Blues

June 3: Channel 93.3 Summer Kick Off – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 4: Fivio Foreign – House of Blues

June 4: Backstreet Boys – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 5: Tears For Fears – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11: Dean Lewis – The Observatory

June 17: China Crisis – Voodoo Room at House of Blues

June 17: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18: Slipknot – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22: AJR – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 21: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26: Gera Mx – House of Blues

July 2: The Motels – House of Blues

July 6: Fleet Foxes – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 6: Motion City Soundtrack – House of Blues

July 17: Dispatch, O.A.R.— Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 17: Rise Against, The Used – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 19: Styx, REO Speedwagon – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23: The Chicks – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23: Burning Spear – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 26: Train – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27: Maverick City Music – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 31: David Gray – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 4: Mt. Joy – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 4: Camilo Septimo – House of Blues

Aug. 13: Rebelution – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 11: Third Eye Blind – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 13: Coheed & Cambria – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 14: Rob Zombie, Mudvayne – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 14: Jim Gaffigan – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 18: Tedeschi Trucks Band – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 20: OneRepublic – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24: Switchfoot, Collective Soul – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 28: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Petco Park

Aug. 28: Incubus – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 3: Sebastian Yatra – Viejas Arena

Sept. 4: Swedish House Mafia – Pechanga Arena

Sept. 7: LANY – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 9: Keith Urban – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Azules – Viejas Arena

Sept. 11: Clannad – The Magnolia

Sept. 13: Imagine Dragons – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 16: Maren Morris – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 21: Toadies – The Observatory

Sept. 21: Pitbull – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30: Heaven 17 – House of Blues

Sept. 30: Gloria Trevi – Viejas Arena

Oct. 1: Apocalyptica – The Observatory

Oct. 5: Jacob Banks – House of Blues

Oct. 7: Jack Johnson – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 14: Lewis Black – Balboa Theatre

Oct. 21: Raphael – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre