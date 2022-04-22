Concert announcement: beabadoobee at Humphrey’s by the Bay

At last count, beabadoobee’s hushed 2017 bedroom-pop ballad, “Coffee,” has been streamed 95,240,019 times on Spotify. She was 17 when “Coffee” came out and had just started making music earlier the same year.

Now 21, the Philippines-born, London-based troubadour (real name: Bea Kristi Laus) has since shifted to an electric guitar-driven sound that harkens to such 1990s indie-rock favorites as Belly and Veruca Salt.

Fresh from her April 17 debut at Coachella, where she will perform again Sunday, she is set for her San Diego debut Tuesday at Humphreys, whose capacity is a fraction the size of Coachella’s.

7 p.m. Tuesday. Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island. $29.50. ticketmaster.com