Music

Concert announcement: beabadoobee at Humphrey’s by the Bay

beabadoobee
beabadoobee performs in the Gobi Tent on April 17 during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio.
(Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella)
By George Varga
At last count, beabadoobee’s hushed 2017 bedroom-pop ballad, “Coffee,” has been streamed 95,240,019 times on Spotify. She was 17 when “Coffee” came out and had just started making music earlier the same year.

Now 21, the Philippines-born, London-based troubadour (real name: Bea Kristi Laus) has since shifted to an electric guitar-driven sound that harkens to such 1990s indie-rock favorites as Belly and Veruca Salt.

Fresh from her April 17 debut at Coachella, where she will perform again Sunday, she is set for her San Diego debut Tuesday at Humphreys, whose capacity is a fraction the size of Coachella’s.

7 p.m. Tuesday. Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island. $29.50. ticketmaster.com

George Varga

