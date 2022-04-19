Rosalia announces 2022 ‘Motomami’ world tour, including October concert in San Diego
The singing sensation from Spain, who has won eight Latin Grammy Awards, will perform 46 concerts in 15 countries across Europe and North and Latin America
Spanish vocal sensation Rosalía is mounting an extended world tour that will see her perform 46 concerts in Europe and across North and Latin America.
The tour is in support of her third and newest album, “‘Motomami,” one of the most acclaimed releases of the year so far. It will include an Oct. 2 concert at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University, marking the eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner’s debut here.
The tour kicks off in Rosalía’s native Spain on July 6 and concludes Dec. 18 in Paris. The U.S. leg opens Sept. 15 in Boston and concludes Oct. 22 in Miami.
Rosalía, 28, is a native of Sant Cugat del Vallès, which is in the Catalonia region of Spain. Flamenco music originated in the country’s Andalusia region, about 435 miles away. Her songs fuse flamenco, pop, R&B and other styles into an exhilarating, borders-leaping blend.
Tickets for the U.S. leg of her tour go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
A pre-sale for Rosalía’s Oct. 2 San Diego concert begins at noon today for American Express card members at ticketmaster.com. A presale for Verizon Up members begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Here are the U.S. dates for Rosalía’s 2022 tour:
Sept. 15 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18 – New York, Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 19 – New York, Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 23 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 26 – Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Sept. 28 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 2 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 4 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 7 – Inglewood, YouTube Theater
Oct. 8 – Inglewood, YouTube Theater
Oct. 12 – Houston, 713 Music Hall
Oct. 14 – Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 17 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 22 – Miami, iii Points Festival
