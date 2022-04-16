Advertisement
Music

Iranian music legend Googosh to perform at Balboa Theatre

Iranian pop star Googoosh performs during a concert at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Iranian pop star Googoosh performs during a concert at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Googoosh delivered old hits and songs from her new album to a packed stadium on Thursday in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf from her home that had banned her from singing for 21 years and where authorities to this day continue to protest her performances.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)
By George Varga
Tehran-born vocal legend Faegheh Atashin — who performs as Googoosh and has long been hailed as the “Voice of Iran” — is a vibrant force for resiliency.

Starting in 1979, she was forbidden by her country’s government from performing in her homeland (and from leaving it) for 21 years. The ban extended to all women singers; Googoosh was the most famous.

Since going into exile in Los Angeles in 2000, she has made eight albums and toured the world.

At 71, Googoosh remains a symbol of defiance. Her songs, nearly all of which are performed in Farsi, sound unthreatening to Western ears.

But their lyrics can still inspire with such stirring couplets as “Why is it these days that singing is a crime?” and “Don’t tell me to run away from love” (the latter from her 2014 ballad, “Behesht,” the first pro-LBGTQ song of note by any singer from Iran, a country in which homosexuality is punishable by death).

8 p.m. Sunday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $92.50-$189. (619) 615-4000. ticketmaster.com

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

