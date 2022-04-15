Mongolian rock band The Hu stops by Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

This weekend, The Hu is set to become the first Mongolian rock band to ever perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio.

Equal parts heavy metal and Mongolian folk music, The Hu’s songs feature drums and electric guitars, along with such traditional Mongolian instruments as a morin khuur (a bowed horse-head fiddle with two strings) and a tuvshuur (a three-stringed lute).

The band’s members are also skilled in the art of throat-singing, which finds each of them them singing several notes at once. Fingers crossed that The Hu will be selected as the opening act for the upcoming 2022 tour by The Who.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island. $32 (general admission/standing room only). humphreysconcerts.com