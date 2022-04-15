Advertisement
Music

Mongolian rock band The Hu stops by Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

The Hu
A member of Humphreys Concerts-bound Mongolian folk-rock and heavy metal band The Hu is shown on stage at the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival in Texas.
(Jim Bennett / FilmMagic)
By George Varga
This weekend, The Hu is set to become the first Mongolian rock band to ever perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio.

Equal parts heavy metal and Mongolian folk music, The Hu’s songs feature drums and electric guitars, along with such traditional Mongolian instruments as a morin khuur (a bowed horse-head fiddle with two strings) and a tuvshuur (a three-stringed lute).

The band’s members are also skilled in the art of throat-singing, which finds each of them them singing several notes at once. Fingers crossed that The Hu will be selected as the opening act for the upcoming 2022 tour by The Who.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island. $32 (general admission/standing room only). humphreysconcerts.com

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

