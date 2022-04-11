Advertisement
Music

Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline October’s sixth edition of Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point

Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam performs at the 2021 Ohana Festival on Sept. 26.
Pearl Jam performs at the 2021 Ohana Festival on Sept. 26, with lead singer Eddie Vedder in the foreground. Vedder will co-headline this year’s edition.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The lineup also includes St. Vincent, Jack White, Billy Strings and more. A ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and Pink will headline the 2022 edition of Ohana Festival, the three-day bayside music festival Vedder founded six years ago at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.

This year’s Ohana will take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with Nicks headlining the first night, Vedder the second and Pink the third. Nicks and Pink will be making their debut at the festival, whose lineup this year also includes Jack White, St. Vincent, Billy Strings and others.

Previous Ohana editions, including last year’s, have typically featured the Vedder-led band Pearl Jam. However, Pearl Jam will be kicking off its COVID 19-delayed Gigaton tour May 3 at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena.

That tour runs concludes Sept. 22 in Denver and also includes two dates at The Forum in Los Angeles. Those factors may explain why Vedder opted not to include Pearl Jam at Ohana this time around.

The crowd during the Ohana Festival on September 25, 2021 in Dana Point, California.

Visual Arts

Ohana Festival, braving storm, saw Eddie Vedder step in as last-minute replacement for Kings of Leon

The Eddie Vedder-led Ohana Festival 2021 kicked into gear in Dana Point Friday, after a storm delay and evacuation

An exclusive ticket presale for this year’s festival will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday for anyone who signs up for early access at ohanafest.com. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ticket options will include single-day general admission ($159), single-day VIP ($499), weekend general admission ($450), Weekend VIP ($1,399) and Ultimate VIP packages ($9,950). Prices have not yet been released but will be available at ohanafest.com.

Ohana Festival 2022 lineup

Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Pink, Jack White, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, Dermot Kennedy, Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, The Revivalists, Broken Social Scene, Bomba Estéreo, Inhaler, Gang Of Youths, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Cautious Clay, Joy Oladokun, Dope Lemon, Briston Maroney, Kevin Morby, Kolohe Kai, Noga Erez, Madison Cunningham, Beach Goons, Devon Gilfillian, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, S.G. Goodman, Y La Bamba, CMAT and Habibi.

George Varga

