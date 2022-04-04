Advertisement
Music

A Drunkard’s Dream Art & Music Festival debuts at ReBru Spirits

Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry
Jack Tempchin (center) and the band Mrs. Henry are joining forces for A Drunkard’s Dream Art & Music Festival.
(Andrew Huse / Courtesy Sideways Media)

Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry team up for the event, which also features Fresh Veggies Micro Brass, Puerto, Los Feliz and Zach Oakley.

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, San Diego’s Jack Tempchin is best known for writing the Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and for co-writing another Eagles’ classic, “Already Gone.”

His own recording career dates back to 1976 and his first and only album leading the excellent country-rock band Funky Kings.

Tempchin’s self-titled solo debut album dropped in 1978 and included “Tijuana,” which he co-wrote earlier in that decade with fellow San Diego troubadour Tom Waits. His songs have been recorded by everyone from Glenn Frey and Emmylou Harris to Johnny Rivers and Trisha Yearwood.

Tempchin has performed as an unaccompanied solo act for years, which makes the opportunity to hear Tempchin team up with award-winning San Diego Americana-music quartet Mrs. Henry at A Drunkard’s Dream Art & Music Festival a double-treat.

The opening set that will focus entirely on songs Tempchin has written.

The San Diego Band Mrs. Henry and several dozen of their musical pals are shown at the grand finale of their 2017 "Mrs. Henry The Last Waltz" concert at the Belly Up. That performance was recorded and filmed for a new double-album and film documentary.

The second set will feature Mrs. Henry covering songs, sans Tempchin, featured at “The Last Waltz,” the legendary 1976 all-star concert by The Band.

The third set, also sans Tempchin, will be a deep dive into songs by The Band not performed at “The Last Waltz.”

12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 9. ReBru Spirits parking lot, 1735 National Ave., Logan Heights. $30-$50. eventbrite.com

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

