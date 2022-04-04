A Drunkard’s Dream Art & Music Festival debuts at ReBru Spirits
Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry team up for the event, which also features Fresh Veggies Micro Brass, Puerto, Los Feliz and Zach Oakley.
A 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, San Diego’s Jack Tempchin is best known for writing the Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and for co-writing another Eagles’ classic, “Already Gone.”
His own recording career dates back to 1976 and his first and only album leading the excellent country-rock band Funky Kings.
Tempchin’s self-titled solo debut album dropped in 1978 and included “Tijuana,” which he co-wrote earlier in that decade with fellow San Diego troubadour Tom Waits. His songs have been recorded by everyone from Glenn Frey and Emmylou Harris to Johnny Rivers and Trisha Yearwood.
Tempchin has performed as an unaccompanied solo act for years, which makes the opportunity to hear Tempchin team up with award-winning San Diego Americana-music quartet Mrs. Henry at A Drunkard’s Dream Art & Music Festival a double-treat.
The opening set that will focus entirely on songs Tempchin has written.
The second set will feature Mrs. Henry covering songs, sans Tempchin, featured at “The Last Waltz,” the legendary 1976 all-star concert by The Band.
The third set, also sans Tempchin, will be a deep dive into songs by The Band not performed at “The Last Waltz.”
12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 9. ReBru Spirits parking lot, 1735 National Ave., Logan Heights. $30-$50. eventbrite.com
