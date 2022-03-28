Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Joseph Lorge and Saweetie are this year’s Grammy nominees with San Diego ties

How many current and former San Diegans have won Grammy Awards since the event’s inception 64 years ago?

It’s an intriguing question that, for several reasons, should stump even the most knowledgeable music fans.

So far as can be determined, there is no official source that maintains a tally of the winners with San Diego ties. Even if there was, the lines blur so quickly that determining an accurate answer would be as challenging as correctly predicting this year’s biggest winners.

There are Grammy-winners who were born in San Diego and later moved away, including Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Nickel Creek’s Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins.

There are Grammy-winners born elsewhere who moved here as kids or adults, including University of California San Diego music professors Susan Narucki and Kamau Kenyatta, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, Chris Goldsmith, Mark O’Connor and — all now deceased — Ravi Shankar, Ike Turner, Patti Page and Frank Zappa.

This, in turn, leads to the category of Grammy-winners born elsewhere who came of musical age in San Diego and then moved elsewhere, including Tom Waits, Gregory Porter, Julieta Venegas and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

And there are Grammy-winners who were born here and still reside here, including a majority of the members of Switchfoot.

This year, there are at least four Grammy nominees with San Diego ties. They include:

Multiple Grammy Award-nominee Andra Day, a 2021 Best Actress Oscar nominee, was presented with the San Diego key to the city on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Denis Poroy)

Andra Day

Category: Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media for her superb vocal performances in the film “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” in which she played the title role.

Track record: Day, a San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts graduate, had two nominations in 2016.

Alicia Keys

Category: Song of the Year for her duet with Brandi Carlile on “A Beautiful Noise.”

Track record: Keys, a La Jolla resident, has won 15 Grammys. She memorably hosted the Grammy telecast in 2019 and 2020.

Joseph Lorge

Categories: Album of the Year (for Jon Batiste’s “We Are”) and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (for guitarist Blake Mills and bassist Pino Palladino’s “Notes With Attachments”).

Track record: Lorge, who studied music at Coronado School of the Arts, was previously nominated in 2018.

Former SDSU student Saweetie is shown at a late 2019 San Diego performance. She is a 2022 Best New Artist Grammy nominee. (Isiah Jones/ )

Saweetie

Categories: Best New Artist, Best Rap Song (for “Best Friend,” her collaboration with Doja Cat).

Track record: Saweetie, who attended SDSU for her freshman year of college, has not been nominated for a Grammy before.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards

Hosted by: Trevor Noah

With performances by: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Brandi Carlile & Brothers Osborne, Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler

When: 5 p.m. next Sunday, April 3

Where: KFMB Channel 8, airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and on the Paramount Plus subscription streaming service

Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Hosted by: LeVar Burton

With performances by: Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, Curtis Stewart, Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper, and The Isaacs

When: 12:30 p.m. next Sunday (awards will be presented in more than 70 of the 84 Grammy categories)

Where: Online at live.grammy.com and youtube.com/grammy