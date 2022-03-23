Advertisement
John Fogerty, Sam Hunt, Los Tigres del Norte top S.D. Fair’s 2022 Grandstand Stage concert lineup

Kelsey Fogerty and her famous father, John Fogerty
Kelsey Fogerty and her famous father, rock legend John Fogerty, are shown at a 2020 performance in Washington, D.C. Fogerty will lead his band at a June 25 concert at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar.
(Getty Images / Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

The County Fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Grandstand Stage will resume in June after a two-year, COVID-fueled shutdown

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty, country-music singers Sam Hunt and Chris Young, and the veteran Norteño music group Los Tigres del Norte top the initial list of artists booked to perform at the San Diego County Fair’s 2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series.

To be held at the fairground’s sprawling Grandstand Stage, the series is resuming after a two-year shutdown fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, a scaled-down version of the fair was presented but without any major concerts.

Other acts booked to appear range from the Goo Goo Dolls and Prince Royce to Christian-music favorites for KING & COUNTRY, dancehall reggae mainstay Shaggy and comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Nate Bargatze.

The concert series was previously booked by the fair’s in-house talent buyer. This year, for the first time, the booking has been outsourced to Romeo Entertainment Group, a Nebraska-based company.

Romeo also books concerts for county fairs in Colorado, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and other states, as well as at more than half a dozen casinos. According to a spokesperson for the fair, Romeo will also book this year’s fair Paddock concert series, which will primarily feature cover bands.

Tickets for the Grandstand Stage concerts go on sale 10 a.m. April 2 at ticketmaster.com. Concert admission includes same-day admission to the fair. In contrast with pre-pandemic years, tickets will not be sold at the fairground’s box office.

Dinner-show ticket options at the fair, which were available prior to the pandemic, have been discontinued this year. However, table service will be available to concert attendees who purchase tickets for Terrace B seating.

2022 Toyota Summer Concert series lineup

All concerts are at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: Jason Derulo, $35-$75

Thursday, June 9: Prince Royce, $25-$50

Friday, June 10: Shaggy, $25-$50

Sunday, June 12: Los Tigres del Norte, $25-$60

Wednesday, June 15: for KING & COUNTRY, $35-$55

Thursday, June 16: Chris Young, $20-$64

Sunday, June 19: Ramón Ayala, $25-$55

Wednesday, June 22: Nate Bargatze, with Leanne Morgan, $40-$83

Thursday, June 23: Goo Goo Dolls, $35-$50

Friday, June 24: Sam Hunt, $40-$95

Saturday, June 25: John Fogerty, $35-$75

Sunday, June 26: La Adictiva, $25-$50

Thursday, June 30: Gabriel Iglesias, $25-$77

Sunday, July 3: Enanitos Verdes, $25-$55

Monday, July 4: Fireworks extravaganza

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

