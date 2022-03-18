Wet Leg, straight out of the Isle of Wight, set to rock the Music Box at San Diego debut

Wet Leg, with Lowertown

How fast did Wet Leg rise from total obscurity to major indie-rock buzz band status?

So fast that the English’s group’s debut U.S. tour last December sold out in a near-instant. So did its 2022 tour of the U.K. after going on sale last fall.

The punch line?

Wet Leg had released exactly two songs at the time.

The buzz they generated underscores how dizzyingly fast a song and a band can blow up online. No wonder Wet Leg’s co-founders, Rhian Teasdale, 28, and Hester Chambers, 27, quickly tweeted: “Big thank you to everyone that’s bought a ticket after having only heard two songs.”

But cheekiness is a big part of Wet Leg’s charm.

The duo — who tour with three male backing musicians — clearly don’t take themselves too seriously.

Witness the opening lines to “Chaise Lounge,” their snark-fueled 2021 breakthrough hit: “Mommy, daddy, look at me, I went to school and I got a degree.”

The second verse, which is taken from the 2004 movie, “Mean Girls,” begins: “Is your muffin buttered? Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”

Never mind that “Chaise Lounge’s” guitar riff borrows heavily from The Breeders’ 1993 hit, “Cannonball,” or that Teasdale speaks her lyrics as often as she sings them. And never mind that Wet Leg’s debut album won’t drop until next month.

For now, this Isle of Wight-bred duo’s combination of sardonic songs, enthusiastic amateurism and pinch-me giddiness seems like a welcome tonic in a troubled world.

8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, downtown. $23 (advance), $26 (day of show) Wednesday; $26 (advance). (619) 795-1337; musicbox.sd