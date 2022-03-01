Live Nation announces $199 lawn pass for up to 40 concerts in 2022 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
The pass will be valid for concerts here by Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, Steel Dan, The Chicks, Jack Johnson, Tears For Fears, Santana and more
Live Nation, the world’s largest concert and live events promoter, will for the third time in its history offer season lawn passes for all of its 30 amphitheaters in the United States, including San Diego’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.
The pass was announced Tuesday and will be available “while supplies last.” It will be valid for concerts by such varied acts as Steely Dan, Chris Stapleton, Slipknot, Rod Stewart, Rebelution and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).
Other Live Nation venues in California for which the lawn pass is available include Concord Pavilion in Concord, Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.
The Live Nation lawn pass was first offered in late 2018 for the following year’s concert season. In late 2019, Live Nation announced a 2020 season lawn package for its amphitheaters.
However, that 2020 season was shelved because of the nationwide COVID-19 shutdown of live events. While concerts resumed in the summer of 2021, it appears that no lawn pass packages were offered last year.
The 2019 lawn pass gave music fans unlimited access to attend concerts at the Live Nation amphitheater in their respective cities. The 2022 version has a limit of 40 concerts per lawn pass-holder. It includes general parking, depending on availability, and Fast Lane entry.
There are 17 concerts scheduled so far at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre for this year, with more to follow. The season opens with a May 28 Santana and Steve Winwood double-header that was originally scheduled for 2020, then pushed back to 2021, then pushed back again until this year because of the pandemic.
The lawn pass is available online at LawnPass.LiveNation.com. Here is the full list of those concerts for which the lawn pass is valid here.
2022 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre concerts
Saturday, May 28: Steely Dan, Steve Winwood
Saturday, June 4: Backstreet Boys
Sunday, June 5: Tears for Fears, Garbage
Thursday, June 9: Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, The Dirty Knobs, Mike Campbell
Friday, June 17: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire
Saturday, June 18: Slipknot, Cypress Hill
Tuesday, June 21: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick
Tuesday, July 19: Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy
Saturday, July 23: The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), Jenny Lewis
Tuesday July 26: Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler
Saturday, Aug. 13: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, DENM, DJ Mackle
Saturday, Aug. 13: OneRepublic
Friday Sept. 9: Keith Urban, Ingrid Andress
Thursday, Sept. 15: Morgan Wallen, Hardy
Friday Sept. 9: Dave Matthews Band
Sunday. Sept. 25: Iron Maiden, Trivium
Friday Oct. 7: Jack Johnson, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Ron Artis II & The Truth
