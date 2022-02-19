Paul McCartney sets 2022 ‘Got Back’ tour, with shows in L.A., Oakland and more. Here are all the dates

Paul McCartney is ready to get back on the road again.

The former Beatle on Friday announced his 13-city U.S. “Got Back” concert tour, which begins at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and concludes at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 16. That is just two days before McCartney’s 80th birthday.

At this point, the itinerary includes two California dates — May 6 in Oakland and May 13 in Los Angeles, where McCartney and his band will perform at SoFi Stadium, the site of last week’s NFL Super Bowl game and hip-hop celebrating halftime show.

There is a six-day gap without any performances between McCartney’s upcoming Oakland and Los Angeles concerts. The gap suggests he could add an extra West Coast tour stop or two during that period.

His most recent San Diego concert was in July 2019 at Petco Park, where the tireless rock legend delivered a rollicking, 38-song marathon performance. “Got Back” is his first tour since that 2019 concert trek, which included 39 performances in 12 countries and concluded at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in a statement issued Friday morning.

His “Got Back” tour will follow by seven months last year’s massive, multi-part “Get Back” film documentary about The Beatles, which was directed by Oscar winner Peter Jackson.

Tickets for all “Got Back” tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning next Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time A pre-sale for American Express Card Members will run from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, local time. Prices have not yet been announced.

A pre-sale for McCartney fan club members also begins Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. local time. People can join the fan club online at paulmccartney.gotback.com.

McCartney’s fellow former Beatle, Ringo Starr, will also be back on the road this year. His tour opens May 27 in Canada and concludes June 26 in Florida.

It does not, at least for now, include any West Coast dates. Starr has been a regular performer at San Diego’s Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in previous decades.

Thursday, April 28: Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6: Oakland, Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13:- Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21: Winston Salem, N.C., Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25: Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28: Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31: Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4: Syracuse, New York, Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7: Boston, Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12: Baltimore, Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16: East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium