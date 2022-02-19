Advertisement
Music

Paul McCartney sets 2022 ‘Got Back’ tour, with shows in L.A., Oakland and more. Here are all the dates

Paul McCartney at the piano, performing during his 2019 Petco Park concert in San Diego.
Paul McCartney is shown here at his 2019 Petco Park concert in San Diego. On Friday, the former Beatle announced his 13-city 2020 “Got Back” tour. It includes a May date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
(George Varga / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The former Beatle and veteran solo star is, at 79, ready to rock out again. His ‘Got Back’ tour will follow by seven months last year’s massive ‘Get Back’ film documentary about The Beatles.

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Paul McCartney is ready to get back on the road again.

The former Beatle on Friday announced his 13-city U.S. “Got Back” concert tour, which begins at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and concludes at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 16. That is just two days before McCartney’s 80th birthday.

At this point, the itinerary includes two California dates — May 6 in Oakland and May 13 in Los Angeles, where McCartney and his band will perform at SoFi Stadium, the site of last week’s NFL Super Bowl game and hip-hop celebrating halftime show.

There is a six-day gap without any performances between McCartney’s upcoming Oakland and Los Angeles concerts. The gap suggests he could add an extra West Coast tour stop or two during that period.

His most recent San Diego concert was in July 2019 at Petco Park, where the tireless rock legend delivered a rollicking, 38-song marathon performance. “Got Back” is his first tour since that 2019 concert trek, which included 39 performances in 12 countries and concluded at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in a statement issued Friday morning.

His “Got Back” tour will follow by seven months last year’s massive, multi-part “Get Back” film documentary about The Beatles, which was directed by Oscar winner Peter Jackson.

Tickets for all “Got Back” tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning next Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time A pre-sale for American Express Card Members will run from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, local time. Prices have not yet been announced.

A pre-sale for McCartney fan club members also begins Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. local time. People can join the fan club online at paulmccartney.gotback.com.

McCartney’s fellow former Beatle, Ringo Starr, will also be back on the road this year. His tour opens May 27 in Canada and concludes June 26 in Florida.

It does not, at least for now, include any West Coast dates. Starr has been a regular performer at San Diego’s Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in previous decades.

Paul McCartney 2022 “Got Back” tour dates

Thursday, April 28: Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6: Oakland, Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13:- Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21: Winston Salem, N.C., Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25: Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28: Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31: Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4: Syracuse, New York, Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7: Boston, Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12: Baltimore, Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16: East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

