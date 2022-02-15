Advertisement
Music

Eddie Vedder postpones San Diego and Los Angeles concerts due to positive COVID-19 test in his touring party

Eddie Vedder singing onstage
Former San Diegan Eddie Vedder has postponed two of the concerts on his solo tour, including his Tuesday San Diego show at The Magnolia.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The two shows have been moved to late February at the same venues; his three Seattle gigs next week are still set to take place as scheduled

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Citing a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder has postponed his Tuesday concert at The Magnolia in San Diego and his Thursday concert at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Both shows with his new band, The Earthlings, have been rescheduled. The Magnolia performance will now take place Feb. 27, while the YouTube Theater date has been pushed back to Feb. 25.

The postponed concerts were announced Monday on Vedder’s social media pages and in a statement released by his record company. The statement did not specify which member of his band or touring crew contracted COVID. For now, their Feb. 21-23 Seattle concerts are scheduled to go on as scheduled.

“We have been following COVID protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party,” the statement read. “The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care.”

The most recent performance on Vedder’s tour with The Earthlings took place Thursday in Chicago. There were no scheduled shows between that and tonight’s now-postponed San Diego gig at The Magnolia, which until 2019 was known as the East County Performing Arts Center.

Previously purchased tickets for the San Diego and Los Angeles concerts will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend on the new dates can obtain refunds at point of purchase.

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

