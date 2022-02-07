Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong asks for help locating 1962 car stolen in Costa Mesa

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is asking social media for help locating a classic car he says was stolen in Costa Mesa.

The singer and guitarist shared photos Saturday of the 1962 Chevy II on Twitter, where he asked his 1.1 million followers to “please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police.”

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the [Green Day] family for over 30 years,” Armstrong wrote in a tweet that has amassed more than 1,600 retweets and 3,600 likes.

“Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!!”

According to the Orange County Register, Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Jerry Souza said the theft was reported to authorities Saturday at 9 a.m. Sometime after Friday afternoon, the vintage vehicle was allegedly snatched from a parking spot on Victoria Street east of the Santa Ana River, investigators told the Register.

As seen in Armstrong’s Twitter photos, the sleek cruiser appears to be a light gray/off-white color with a black-and-yellow license plate, chrome detailing, black leather interiors and cheetah-print seat covers.

The Costa Mesa police department did not immediately respond Monday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.