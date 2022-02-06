Tyler, the Creator opens “Call Me If You Get Lost” tour in San Diego

Tyler, the Creator (born Tyler Gregory Okonma) is kicking off his North American “Call Me If You Get Lost” tour in San Diego this week. The rapper, producer and style icon will be joined by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown on this 34-city tour, which ends in April in Seattle.

The 30-year-old artist and Southern California native was raised in Ladera Ranch and Hawthorne, near Los Angeles. He first rose to prominence in the mid-2000s as one of the founders of Odd Future, an alternative hip-hop collective based in L.A. From there, he released “Bastard,” his first solo mixtape, in 2009. Following the success of that release came albums “Goblin” in 2011, “Wolf” in 2013, “Cherry Bomb” in 2015, “Flower Boy” in 2015, “Igor” in 2019 and “Call Me If You Get Lost” in 2021. His innovative work has earned him an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist (2011), a Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist (2020) and a Grammy award for Best Rap Album (2020).

Tyler has cited other artists like Pharrell Williams, Beach House and Eminem as major influences on his music. Billie Eilish has cited Tyler, the Creator as an inspiration for her music as well.

Aside from his work in the studio, Tyler has also come to be known for his personal style. He’s often spotted sitting front row at fashion shows, and at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, he provided the music for late designer Virgil Abloh’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection for Louis Vuitton. The show was a tribute to Abloh, who passed away in November of last year at the age of 41 from cancer.

Tyler was recently announced as one of the headliners of the Parklife Festival 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Manchester, England this June. 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion are also headlining.

Tyler is also appearing in a cameo role in the upcoming “Jackass Forever,” which is scheduled for release in the U.S. today

“Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District

Tickets: Starting at $79.50. Proof of full vaccination or negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event for a PCR test or 24 hours of the event for a rapid test are required. Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Online: pechangaarenasd.com