Bad Bunny to make history as first artist to ever do 2 back-to-back full stadium concerts at Petco Park

Bad Bunny is making San Diego concert history for the second time in a week.

Last Monday, the Puerto Rican superstar became the first reggaeton and Latin trap-music artist to be booked for a headlining stadium concert at San Diego’s Petco Park, where he will perform Sept. 17. With today’s announcement of his second show there on Sept. 18, he becomes the first artist in any musical genre to be booked for back-to-back concerts at the landmark downtown venue.

That is a feat never before accomplished by any previous Petco Park headliner, be it the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Metallica, Madonna, Billy Joel, Green Day or the Eagles. Bad Bunny is also adding second stadium concert dates on his 2022 “Summer’s Hottest Tour” in a number of other cities, including Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

According to a representative for Live Nation, the promoter of Bad Bunny’s 2022 “Summer’s Hottest Tour,” the second Petco Park performance is being added “due to popular demand.” His previously announced Sept. 17 concert at the downtown San Diego ballpark came “very close” to selling out during the two Jan. 27 pre-sales, which took place a day before tickets were scheduled to go on sale to the general public last Friday.

Live Nation did not disclose the capacity for Bad Bunny’s two Petco Park concerts. However, as a point of reference, the attendance for the Eagles’ sold-out 2018 concert at the same stadium was 41,941, while Swift’s 2015 sold-out show there drew 44,710.

Tickets for Bad Bunny’s new Sept. 18 Petco Park concert go on sale Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale for his fan club members will begin at noon Wednesday.

There will be two online pre-sales through Ticketmaster, both starting at noon Thursday, for Padres season ticket-holders and Live Nation registered users.

With one apparent exception, ticket prices for Bad Bunny’s newly added Sept. 18 Petco Park concert are the same as for his Sept. 17 concert with a range of $55 to $496 each, plus service fees.

The exception is that the Sept. 18 concert also has “Playa” tickets — priced at $996 each, plus service fees — for seats in the center section directly in front of the stage. There was no mention of a “Playa” seating section, or its nearly $1,000 per ticket price, when Live Nation announced Bad Bunny’s Sept. 17 concert here.

Swedish DJ Alesso will open both both concerts at Petco Park, which will take place barely six months after his sold-out Feb. 23 “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022" San Diego concert at Pechanga Arena.

This year’s other scheduled full stadium concerts at Petco Park include: Garth Brooks, March 5; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 27; and Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Aug. 28 (which was originally scheduled for 2020, postponed until 2021, then pushed back again until this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

There is also one concert scheduled — by indie-pop trio AJR on June 22 — at Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square (formerly known as the Park at the Park), a 6,000-capacity, general-admission venue located behind the Petco Park scoreboard.