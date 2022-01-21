Advertisement
Music

Baja Beach Fest announces 2022 lineup, including Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Banda MS

Anuel AA
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA performs at the 2021 edition of Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito Beach. He will return this year as a headliner at the six-day, two-weekend reggaeton and Latin trap music marathon.
(Mira McDonald / Courtesy Baja Beach Fest)

The six-day event will host several dozen reggaeton and Latin trap music acts over two August weekends

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Baja Beach Fest, the Rosarito Beach reggaeton and Latin trap music festival that debuted in 2018 and was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, has announced its 2022 lineup.

The headliners include two leading Puerto Rican rappers and singers, Daddy Yankee and Anuel AA, along with the Mazatlan banda music group Banda MS.

Also confirmed to perform at the festival, which will be held Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21, are the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel, Panamanian vocal star Sech, Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole.

The full roster of 33 acts appears below; the same lineup will perform on each of the event’s two weekends.

Both Anuel AA and Banda MS appeared at the 2021 edition of the six-day festival, which had a daily capacity of 35,000 and was sold out for the first weekend. It was held with strict COVID-19 protocols, including proof of vaccination or a negative test, along with mandatory mask-wearing for the outdoor event.

This year’s edition will adhere to whatever health mandates are in effect in Baja in August, according to an event representative.

While overall attendance dipped last year, the six-day music marathon still drew tens of thousands of people and ranked as the largest Latin trap music and reggaeton festival of 2021 to take place on this continent, if not beyond.

“Last year was an extreme success being able to be the first festival back in Latin America and most importantly bringing everyone together safely to have a good time in the beaches of Rosarito,” Baja Beach Fest co-founders Chris Den Uijl and Aaron Ampudia told the Union-Tribune in a written statement.

“This year, like always, we expect to elevate the experience for our fans and have a great time in Rosarito celebrating Latin music.”

Baja Beach Fest
This aerial view shows the Baja Beach Fest music festival in Playas de Rosarito, Baja Caifornia, Mexico, on Aug. 21, 2021.
(Guillermo Arrias / AFP via Getty Images)

Tickets for both 2022 weekends of Baja Beach Fest will go on sale at noon today at bajabeachfest.com.

Prices are $369 for a three-day general admission pass and $549 for a three-day VIP pass, plus service fees. For those who can afford to splurge and want to avoid the crowds below, elevated Sky Deck packages are priced at $10,000 for a table of 10.

Baja Beach Fest 2022 lineup

Aug. 12 and Aug. 19: Anuel AA, Farruko, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Jay Wheeler, Tokischa, DJ Luian, Emilia, Chris Andrew, Joonti, DJ Dynamiq

Aug. 13 and Aug. 20: Banda MS, Wisin y Yandel, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Arcángel, Mora, Nicki Nicole, Junior H, Omy De Oro, Dvila, DJ Exile, DJ Fredy

Aug. 14 and Aug. 21: Daddy Yankee, Maluma, El Alfa, Natti Natasha, Lunay, Jowell & Randy, Ryan Castro, Aleesha, Nesi, VF7, DJ Dynamik

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

