Keith Urban, Iron Maiden to perform, separately, at San Diego’s largest outdoor concert venue in 2022

Australian country-rock star Keith Urban and English heavy-metal mainstays Iron Maiden are both set to play concerts next year in the same month at San Diego’s largest outdoor concert venue, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The guitar-slinging Urban will perform Sept. 9 at the nearly 20,000-capacity venue, while Iron Maiden will perform there on Sept. 25.

Urban’s concert here is part of his “The Speed of Now World Tour 2022,” for which Ingrid Andress will be the opening act. The tour opens June 17 in Tampa and concludes Nov. 5 in St. Paul.

Iron Maiden’s concert here is part of the band’s “Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022,” for which Trivium will be the opening act. The tour opens Sept. 11 in El Paso and concludes Oct. 27 in Tampa.

Wednesday’s confirmation of the Urban and Iron Maiden tours follows the recent announcement of two other 2022 concerts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre: Tears For Fears, with Garbage, on June 5; and Morgan Wallen, with Hardy, on Sept. 15.

Tickets for Tears For Fears, priced at $29.50 to $285.50, plus service fees, are now on sale at livenation.com. Tickets for Wallen’s concert, priced at $49.50 to $299.50, plus service fees, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., also at livenation.com.

Tickets for Urban’s San Diego concert and his other 2022 tour dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com and are priced from $30 to $129.75, plus service fees. Tickets for Iron Maiden’s concert and the band’s other 2022 tour dates also go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com and are priced from $35 to $124.50, plus service fees.

The Sept. 25 Iron Maiden concert here will be the second San Diego appearance of 2022 for the band’s lead singer, Bruce Dickinson. Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com for his Feb. 28 “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” spoken-word performance at the Balboa Theatre. The first half of the evening will feature the 63-year-old singer’s reminiscences and anecdotes about his life and career, while the second half will be devoted to an audience Q&A.