Keith Urban, Iron Maiden to perform, separately, at San Diego’s largest outdoor concert venue in 2022

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Keith Urban performing at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Other recently announced 2022 concerts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre include Tears For Fears, with Garbage, and Morgan Wallen, with Hardy

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Australian country-rock star Keith Urban and English heavy-metal mainstays Iron Maiden are both set to play concerts next year in the same month at San Diego’s largest outdoor concert venue, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The guitar-slinging Urban will perform Sept. 9 at the nearly 20,000-capacity venue, while Iron Maiden will perform there on Sept. 25.

Urban’s concert here is part of his “The Speed of Now World Tour 2022,” for which Ingrid Andress will be the opening act. The tour opens June 17 in Tampa and concludes Nov. 5 in St. Paul.

Iron Maiden’s concert here is part of the band’s “Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022,” for which Trivium will be the opening act. The tour opens Sept. 11 in El Paso and concludes Oct. 27 in Tampa.

Wednesday’s confirmation of the Urban and Iron Maiden tours follows the recent announcement of two other 2022 concerts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre: Tears For Fears, with Garbage, on June 5; and Morgan Wallen, with Hardy, on Sept. 15.

Tickets for Tears For Fears, priced at $29.50 to $285.50, plus service fees, are now on sale at livenation.com. Tickets for Wallen’s concert, priced at $49.50 to $299.50, plus service fees, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., also at livenation.com.

Tickets for Urban’s San Diego concert and his other 2022 tour dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com and are priced from $30 to $129.75, plus service fees. Tickets for Iron Maiden’s concert and the band’s other 2022 tour dates also go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com and are priced from $35 to $124.50, plus service fees.

The Sept. 25 Iron Maiden concert here will be the second San Diego appearance of 2022 for the band’s lead singer, Bruce Dickinson. Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com for his Feb. 28 “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” spoken-word performance at the Balboa Theatre. The first half of the evening will feature the 63-year-old singer’s reminiscences and anecdotes about his life and career, while the second half will be devoted to an audience Q&A.

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

