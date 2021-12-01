Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam announces debut tour with The Earthlings. Here are the dates, including San Diego

Pearl Jam co-founder and former San Diego indie-rock mainstay Eddie Vedder will hit the road next year with his new all-star band, The Earthlings. Their six-city, eight-concert tour in February will include a date at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center in El Cajon.

The tour is timed to promote Vedder’s upcoming new solo album, “Earthling,” which is due out Feb. 11 on Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The performance at The Magnolia will take place Feb. 15 and will mark Vedder’s first San Diego-area concert without Pearl Jam since his 2011 Copley Symphony Hall performance promoting his then-new solo album, “Ukulele Songs.”

Eddie Vedder on music, life & ukuleles As Pearl Jam celebrates its 20th year, his “Ukulele Songs” explores new vistas

Vedder first performed with The Earthlings on Sept. 24 at the opening of his annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point. The three-day festival was headlined for two consecutive weekends by Pearl Jam, whose drummer, Matt Cameron, is a San Diego native.

The Earthlings teams Vedder, who grew up in San Diego’s North County, with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer (who is a Peppers’ alum), Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt, who is the producer of the “Earthling” album.

Chaney replaces Pino Palladino, who played bass with The Earthlings at the Ohana Festival and is not available for the February tour. Hansard will be the opening act at all of the February concerts by The Earthlings.

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, plans a 2022 tour that will begin in May and replaces its 2020 North American tour, which was to have included a concert at SDSU’s Viejas Arena and was canceled in its entirety by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans seeking to attend any of the February concerts by The Earthlings will have to act quick to try to secure tickets.

“There will be no general public sale,” according to a statement released Wednesday by Live Nation, the tour’s promoter.

A ticket presale for Pearl Jam Ten Club members who have been active in the club as of Tuesday will be held through Ticketmaster’s Eddie Vedder Request page. The Ten Club presale registration is open now through 5 p.m. Sunday.

All other tickets will be available only through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, which was created to thwart scalping. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through 5 p.m. Sunday at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/eddievedder

Ticket prices for the concert at The Magnolia are priced between $179.50 and $199.50. plus service fees.

Feb. 3 and 4: Beacon Theatre, New York City

Feb. 6 New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, N.J.

Feb. 9: Auditorium Theatre, Chicago

Feb. 15: The Magnolia, El Cajon

Feb. 17: YouTube Theater, Inglewood

Feb. 21 and 22: Benaroya Hall, Seattle