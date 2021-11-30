Slot machines and tearjerkers: Adele is heading to Las Vegas for a residency

Adele is chasing pavements no more: She will be taking up residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for three months starting next year.

“Weekends With Adele” will see the 33-year-old singer playing Saturdays and Sundays at Caesars’ Colosseum from Jan. 21-April 16.

The residency follows the release of the concert film “Adele One Night Only,” which premiered Nov. 14 on CBS and is still available on the network’s sister streamer, Paramount+. The gig was filmed at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory in late October.

The Vegas concerts will likely be intense, given the emotional material coming from her acclaimed fourth album, “30,” which was released earlier this month.

“‘30' offers deep thoughts on love’s causes and consequences; it uses Adele’s personal experiences — in her marriage but also as a child — to power a kind of philosophical examination into why love fails and what it means for the people involved,” The Times’ pop music critic, Mikael Wood, wrote in his review.

Planning to see Adele in Vegas? Brace yourself.

“We expect the demand for tickets to see Adele to be overwhelming,” Ticketmaster says on its website. Therefore, the company is making them available only to people who register in the Verified Fan program and receive a unique code Monday before presale starts at 10 a.m. Pacific the next day, Dec. 7.

Verified Fan registration is open now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Thursday on the Ticketmaster website’s Adele page; not all who register will receive a code.

“Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale,” said a statement issued Tuesday by the “Weekends With Adele” team. And demand is indeed expected to outstrip supply.

The Colosseum at Caesars seats 4,100 people, and Adele is playing only 12 shows. You do the math. As of Tuesday, the singer has not announced any U.S. tour dates beyond her Vegas residency.