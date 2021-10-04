New Kids On The Block announces 2022 concert in San Diego

Attention, San Diego Block-heads! New Kids on the Block are coming back to your block in 2022.

The boy band announced its upcoming tour today, which includes a stop at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena on May 26, 2022.And while the members aren’t boys anymore, they still bring out the inner-kids in their many fans who grew up loving their pop hits in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

New Kids on the Block last performed in San Diego on its Mix Tape tour in May 2019. On that tour, fellow Gen X and millennial icons like Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson joined the ticket.

This time around the lineup includes R&B pop group En Vogue; everyone’s favorite meme-able musician, Rick Astley; and Salt-N-Pepa once again — a perfect nostalgia-fest for just about anyone old enough to remember NKOTB.

Tickets range between $29.95 and $159.95 (excluding fees) and go on at 11 a.m. Friday. Presales are only available for Fan Club members, and will be available on Thursday. (For access, you can purchase the $70 Block Nation Presale Access Bundle at nkotb.com/subscribe.)

