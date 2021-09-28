BTS announces four in-person shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

San Diego Army, it’s time for a road trip to Los Angeles!

BTS, the South Korean boy band with a cult following, just announced four in-person shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. That means you can be in the same room as Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope (our bias is Jin). This mini-tour — called “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” — is scheduled for Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2.

News of the Southern California shows may come as a surprise to some fans, as the band announced just last month the official cancelation of its Map of the Soul Tour. The North American leg of that tour, initially scheduled for March 2020, had been postponed last year but was anticipated to resume with rescheduled dates this year.

Tickets for new concert dates go on sale at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 — but only if there are any seats left after presales.

There will be four waves of presales, starting with fans who previously bought tickets for the canceled Map of the Soul tour. These individuals will receive an email invitation and access code on Tuesday, and have first dibs to the 3 p.m. ticket sales on Oct. 5 (VIP) and 6 (regular).

Hopeful ticketholders who did not buy tickets for last year’s canceled tour can participate in the next presale opportunity at 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Eligibility hinges on having a BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership, available for purchase at usbtsarmy.com/tutorials/bts-global-official-fanclub.

Without a Fanclub Army Membership, the final chance for presale will be for Verified Fan Presale on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. To be considered, future buyers must get their Ticketmaster account verified through Verified Fan, an internal service that helps deter bots from buying up tickets.

For details on all presale options and eligibility requirements, visit blog.ticketmaster.com/bts-2021.

Anyone who is able to snag a coveted ticket will be required to follow the Los Angeles County Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines. To enter the venue, attendees must present either a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test at the gate. Each individual’s card must show the final dose was administered at least two weeks before the show, and the negative test must have been taken within 72 hours. Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask.

Ticket prices and concert start times are not yet available.