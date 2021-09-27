Ohana Festival, braving storm, saw Eddie Vedder step in as last-minute replacement for Kings of Leon

Neither rain, lightning nor thunder could keep the fifth annual Ohana Festival from opening its three-day run Friday. But it did lead to a one-hour delay and evacuation of the opening day of the event, which was held at the beachside Doheny State Park in Dana Point.
The last minute cancelation by Friday’s headliners, Kings of Leon, saw Ohana founder Eddie Vedder jump in to fill the spot with the all-star band he had formed to headline the festival on Saturday. His setlists for the two days had only a few songs in common.
Vedder’s new band teamed the former San Diego singer, guitarist and songwriter with ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, The Who bassist Pino Palladino, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, singer-songwriter Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt, who is producing some songs on Vedder’s upcoming solo album, “Earthling.”
Klinghoffer recently became a touring member of the Vedder-led Pearl Jam, which headlined Ohana on Sunday night. Pearl Jam, whose drummer, Matt Cameron, is a San Diego native, will return to Dana Point Friday and Saturday to headline both nights of the Ohana encore weekend.
On Friday, Vedder’s 17-year-old daughter, Olivia, sang “My Father’s Daughter,” a song featured on the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s new film, “Flag Day.”
The Friday through Sunday music fete was billed as the fifth anniversary edition of Ohana. The 2020 edition was postponed until this month because of the COVID-19 shutdown. This year marks the first time Ohana has expanded to two weekends.
Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s encore weekend are available at ohanafest.com/tickets. Here are photos from Saturday’s performances.