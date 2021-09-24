Advertisement
Kiss reach the ‘end of the road,’ again, with latest farewell tour

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Do Las Vegas oddsmakers have a betting line on Kiss? Perhaps they should.

In February 2019, the current edition of the still eye-popping, 48-year-old band performed its San Diego “End of the Road World Tour” farewell date at Viejas Arena. Then came the announcement of Kiss’ September 2020 farewell concert here at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, which was scheduled for 20 years after Kiss’ first farewell tour.

The 2020 show here was pushed back to this week, as were many other Kiss dates, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Within the past month, the band postponed a number of concerts after co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were diagnosed with COVID-19 (despite being vaccinated).

But never mind that. With Kiss’ 50th anniversary just 16 months away, and its farewell tour running through next July in Amsterdam, does anyone really believe this is the end of the road for the band? If so, there are some Vegas oddsmakers who would like to hear from you.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, 2050 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista. $39.50-$275.50, plus service charges. livenation.com. Mask-wearing is recommended for attendees who are not fully vaccinated.

