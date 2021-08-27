Advertisement
Pop-punk fans, cancel your weekend plans. Hella Mega Tour is coming to San Diego

Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, performs at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in L.A.
Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters stack the Sunday concert lineup at Petco Park in East Village

By George Varga
If not for the pandemic, one of the biggest stadium tours of 2021 would have been one of the biggest stadium tours of 2020. Instead, the Green Day-headlined “Hella Mega Tour” was postponed twice, with its San Diego date at Petco Park being pushed from July 24, 2020, to July 18, 2021, and then (fingers crossed) to Sunday.

As the only stadium tour coming here this year, it will be the biggest San Diego concert since Paul McCartney rocked Petco in 2019. Alas, time doesn’t stand still, as was demonstrated earlier this month when Fall Out Boy pulled out of two “Hella Mega” dates after one of its road crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

That shouldn’t prevent Green Day from delivering a typically rousing performance. The Bay Area punk-pop trio’s shows have been averaging 21 songs per night on this tour and their sets feature such crowd-pleasers as “American Idiot,” “Longview” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” But in the wake of the again surging pandemic and its sobering toll, Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” may resonate most strongly of all.

5:30 p.m. Sunday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown. $35.50-$180.50 (plus service charges). ticketmaster.com (All attendees must be fully vaccinated, received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert or agree to wear a mask for the duration of the event.)

George Varga

