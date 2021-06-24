Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Music

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 on cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’

Drummer Travis Barker, singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and guitarist Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform
Drummer Travis Barker (from left), singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and guitarist Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform as the band kicked off its 16-show “Kings of the Weekend” residency at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 26, 2018 in Las Vegas.
(Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter, who moved to San Diego in 1992 to attend Cal State San Marcos, said: ‘I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive’

By Michael James Rocha
San Diego Union-Tribune
Mark Hoppus, the bassist and co-lead vocalist of the Poway-bred rock band blink-182, revealed Wednesday that he has cancer.

The 49-year-old singer-songwriter, who moved to San Diego in 1992 to attend Cal State San Marcos, initially posted an Instagram story showing himself hooked up to an IV, saying: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus then confirmed the cancer diagnosis in a statement on social media. He did not say what type of cancer, nor did he reveal its stage.

His statement reads:

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

The Ridgecrest, Calif.-born Hoppus is the only original member still in blink-182, which was founded in 1992 by guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor. The band’s current lineup includes Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker, and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba.

The original blink-182
An iteration of blink-182, this one made up of Travis Barker (drummer), Tom DeLonge (guitar and vocals) and Mark Hoppus (bass and vocals).
(Los Angeles Times)

DeLonge, who still lives in San Diego, acknowledged Hoppus on Twitter, saying: “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack.”

DeLonge left blink-182 in early 2015 and was replaced by Skiba of the band Alkaline Trio. A new blink-182 album is now in the works, and as of late, speculation had been mounting regarding a possible reunion that would bring DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker together again — in time for the band’s 30th anniversary next year.

Michael James Rocha

