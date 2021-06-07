Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
New San Diego concerts announced: Migos, Brad Paisley, Counting Crows among latest additions

Delta Spirt, Quinn XCII, Christian Nodal and a hip-hop tour featuring Naughty By Nature and Sir-Mix-A-Lot are also headed this way

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
With COVID-19-fuled restrictions on live events continuing to be lifted in California and nationwide, the number of San Diego-bound concert tours continues to grow on an almost daily basis.

The latest batch of artists whose itineraries include performances here ranges from Brad Paisley, Counting Crows and Delta Spirit to Migos, Quinn XCII and the 21-and-up “I Love the ‘90s Tour,” which is headlined by Naughty By Nature and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Here, in chronological order is the latest batch of new and recently announced San Diego concerts. Unless otherwise indicated, tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 8: Counting Crows, California Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre at SDSU ($39.50-$129.50, plus service charges). On sale 10 a.m. Friday; pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Weds.

Sept. 18: “Beats at the Beach,” featuring the “I Love the ‘90s Tour,” with Naughty By Nature, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Tag Team, Rob Base and Tone Lōc, at Mission Beach between the Belmont Park roller coaster and the ocean; $40, general admission, $150 VIP. You must be 21 or older to attend. On sale now at tixsd.com/e/beats-at-the-beach/tickets

Sept. 23: Gilbert Santa Rosa, Magnolia Performing Arts Center ($49-$129, plus service charges)

Oct. 2: Brad Paisley, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ($31.10-$99.60, plus service charges)

Oct. 2: Quinn XCII, with Chelsea Cutler and Tai Verdes, California Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre at SDSU ($29.50-$55, plus service charges); pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Thursday

Oct. 6: Migos, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (prices to be announced); pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Thursday

Oct. 29: David Bisbal, House of Blues ($45-$140, plus service charges; on sale now)

Oct. 30: Delta Spirit, Deer Tick, Observatory North Park ($35-$40, plus service charges); pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Thursday

Dec. 4: Christian Nodal, with Gera MX, Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl ($29.50-$149, plus service charges; on sale now)

George Varga

