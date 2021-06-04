DAY.MVS XL house and techno music festival set for August Waterfront Park debut as prelude to next CRSSD Fest

San Diego’s DAY.MVS house and techno music festival will hold its 2021 edition at downtown’s Waterfront Park and is expanding from one day to two. It will also boast an enhanced name: DAY.MVS XL.

The Aug. 6-7 event will feature two-dozen-plus acts, including Fisher, Lane 8, MK, Monolink and South African-Swiss DJ/producer Nora En Pure. DAY. MVS XL is produced by FNGRS CRSSD, the same San Diego company behind CRSSD Festival, the electronic music fete that debuted at Waterfront Park in 2015 and is held each spring and fall.

The 2020 fall edition of CRSSD Festival and the 2020 DAY.MVS were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. DAY.MVS was launched in 2015 at downtown’s Quartyard, a small outdoor venue. The 2018 and 2019 editions were held as one-day events at Petco Park’s 6,000-plus-capacity Park at the Park (now known as Gallagher Square).

CRSSD Festival has regularly drawn a capacity audience of 15,000 per day to Waterfront Park. Holding the upcoming DAY.MVS XL at Waterfront Park is designed to augment and grow the Petco Park event, not replace it.

“DAY.MVS at Petco Park will still be a thing,” a festival representative told the Union-Tribune Friday. “DAY.MVS XL is a larger version with more acts — over 30 when the complete lineup is announced — than the one at Petco.”

Other confirmed acts for the 21-and-up DAY.MVS XL include Cloonee, Freak On, WIll Clarke, The Sponges, Daze, Recondite (Live), Rebūke, Yotto, Jeremy Olander, Yung Bae, Tiga and Danny Daze. Tickets go on sale noon Tuesday at daymvs.com/xl/. Prices have not been announced yet.

The layout and feel of DAY.MVS XL at Waterfront Park will be similar to CRSSD Festival. “It’s a warm-up to the next edition of CRSSD,” said the spokesperson.

Exactly when the next edition of CRSSD Festival will be held remains to be seen, but — pre-COVID — the event usually has been held each fall and spring. The most recent CRSSD Festival was held March 7-8, 2020, a week before the pandemic-fueled shutdown of live events in California and nationwide.

At least two ticketholders with COVID-19 were present at the 2020 CRSSD Festival and were later determined to have likely contracted the disease before they attended the event, according to area medical authorities. The two were among the first 55 confirmed cases detected in San Diego County last year.

In response to queries from the Union-Tribune, the producers of DAY.MVS XL released the following statement Friday: “The safety of fans, teams, artists, and staff is always our top priority. We will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by all guidelines as they are put forth. We will be in contact with all ticket buyers regarding any policies or changes they should be aware of in advance of the show.”