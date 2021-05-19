Dozens of San Diego summer concerts announced including The Jonas Brothers and Rodrigo y Gabriela

How many indoor and outdoor concerts will take place in San Diego this summer and fall? The list grows larger by the day.

One of the latest, The Jonas Brothers at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, was announced today.

Here’s a venue-by-venue roundup of some of many new and recently announced concerts in San Diego County. While the state of California is planning to lift its coronavirus-fueled restrictions on live events on June 15, health protocols will vary at each venue depending on city, county and state guidelines in effect at the time their concerts take place.

Belly Up

Charley Crockett (July 7); Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (Aug. 8); Israel Vibration (Aug. 26); Buddy Guy (Sept. 7); Ty Segall and The Freedom Band (Sept. 9); Hoodoo Gurus (Sept.13); Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam, featuring Big Chief Monk Boudreaux (Sept. 16); English Beat (Sept. 17 and 18); Madison Cunningham (Oct.7); Blue Oyster Cult (Nov. 2); Cory Wong & The Wongnotes (Nov.` 14); Lucero (Nov. 16); Dawes (Nov. 22 and 23)

Ticket prices vary for each concert. bellyup.com

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Caifanes (Sept. 2); NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, The New Respects (Sept. 14); Brothers Osborne (Oct. 15); Lord Huron (Oct. 27); Alejandro Sanz (Oct. 28).

Ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Casbah

Agent Orange, Spice Pistols (July 31); Surfer Blood (Aug.19); Small Black (Aug.21); Electric Six (Aug. 28); Manic Hispanic, The Sleep Walkers, Low Volts (Sept.11); The Detroit Cobras (Sept. 16); JMSN (Sept. 18); black midi (Oct.8); ford. (Oct. 14); Dan Deacon (Oct. 21); Nothing (Oct. 30); Nick Waterhouse (Nov. 10).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. casbahmusic.com

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Rodrigo y Gabriela (Sept. 12); Bleachers (Oct.13); Postmodern Jukebox (Nov. 16); Camilo (Nov. 19); tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices vary for each concert. humphreysconcerts.com

The Music Box

NoMBe (Aug. 28); Ruston Kelly (Oct.7); Elefante & Inspector (Oct. 14); Soccer Mommy (Oct. 27); Squirrel Nut Zippers (Oct. 29)

Ticket prices vary for each concert. musicboxsd.com

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

The Jonas Brothers, with Kelsea Ballerini (Aug, 25; tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday); Dierks Bentley (Aug. 26); Banda MS (Oct. 11); 311 (Oct. 16); Dead & Company (Oct. 27).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. livenation.com

Observatory San Diego

Umphrey’s McGee (Sept. 5); Japanese Breakfast (Oct. 4); Tennis (Oct. 13); Anderson East (Oct. 23); Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby (Oct, 26); Julien Baker (Nov. 2); Small Town Murder (Nov. 13); COIN (Nov. 15); The Aces (Nov. 16); lovelytheband & Sir Sly (Nov. 17); Purity Ring (Dec. 8 and 9); The Garden (Dec. 11).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. observatorysd.com

Pechanga Arena San Diego

Dan & Shay (Oct. 16); Porter Robinson (Nov. 13).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. pechangaarenasd.com

San Diego Civic Theatre

Joe Bonamassa (Aug. 3); Lindsey Stirling (Aug. 31); Andrew Schultz (Sept. 16); Dead Can Dance (Oct 1); Loni Love (Nov. 16); Nikki Glaser (Nov. 20).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. sandiegotheatres.org

Soda Bar

Little Hurricane (Sept. 3); Transviolet (Sept. 9); Negativland (Sept. 15); Torres, Ariana and The Rose (Oct. 2); Wheelwright (Oct. 7); Adam Melchor (Oct. 8); The Dwarves (Oct. 15); Stephen Day (Oct. 21); Michigan Rattlers (Nov. 4); Satsang (Nov. 12); JD Simo (Nov. 14); Planet Booty (Nov. 22); Skullcrusher (Dec. 4)

Ticket prices vary for each concert. sodabarmusic.com

SOMA San Diego

Kaytranada (June 20); Beartooth (Aug. 15); Sylvan Esso (Sept. 11); Durand Jones & The Indications (Sept. 20); Zoé (Oct. 1); Dashboard Confessional (Oct. 23); Jinjer (Oct. 29); Chicano Batman (Nov. 11); Kolohe Kai (Nov. 20); TV Girl (Nov. 28); Kip Moore (Dec.18).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. somasandiego.com

Sycuan Live & Up Close

The Drifters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters (June 20); Sheila E, (Aug.14); Blood, Sweat & Tears (Aug. 22); Freddie Jackson (Sept. 10); The Ohio Players (Oct. 15); Billy Ocean (Oct. 27).

Ticket prices vary for each concert. sycuan.com

Waterfront Park

“Boots in the Park,” with Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny and Matt Stell (Sept. 11).

Ticket prices vary. eventbrite.com

