Music

Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon to headline Ohana Festival in Dana Point after postponing 2020 edition

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam will headline — with his band and on his own — at the 2021 Ohana Festival in Dana Point. Vedder co-founded the festival in 2016.
(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The coronavirus pandemic shuttered last year’s Ohana, but the three-day music marathon is set for September return

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
After being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth annual Ohana Festival will return to Dana Point this fall.

The Sept. 24-26 lineup will feature the same three headlining artists — Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam and Kings of Leon — that had been scheduled to perform the 2020 edition.

All told, nearly three dozen of the performers booked for last year’s lineup are back on board this year, including My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Sharon Van Etten and guitar-playing San Diego surfing legend Rob Machado.

Only a handful of the postponed 2020 acts, most notably The Pretenders and Broken Social Scene, are missing from the 2021 roster, which now includes such new additions as Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas and Spoon. The full lineup appears below.

The three-day festival, which takes place at Doheny State Beach, is an all-ages affair. It was co-founded in 2016 by Pearl Jam singer/guitarist Vedder, who grew up nearby in San Diego’s North County. Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is a San Diego native, while the band’s guitarist, Mike McCready, is a former Del Mar resident.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 North American “Gigaton” tour, which was to have included a San Diego concert in April 2020, was canceled because of the pandemic. Other than its upcoming Ohana performance, the band’s only scheduled 2021 show thus far is a Sept. 18 festival date in New Jersey.

Tickets for the 2021 Ohana Festival went on sale in March, although the performance lineup was only announced today. Multi-day tickets and VIP packages have all sold out. Single-day tickets are priced at $138.50 each, plus $26.50 in service charges, and are available at ohanafest.frontgatetickets.com.

A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation. Other participating charities include the Rob Machado Foundation, Sea Legacy, the Surfrider Foundation’s South Orange County chapter, WSL PURE and the Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust.

2021 Ohana Festival
(Courtesy Live Nation / Used with permission)

George Varga

