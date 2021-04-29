The Beach Boys and Ziggy Marley will perform separate late-May concerts at Petco Park

The San Diego Padres will be playing games in Houston and Chicago next month over Memorial Day weekend, but Petco Park should be rocking regardless.

The downtown stadium, the team’s home since it opened in 2004, will host a musical double-header with a May 29 concert by the Beach Boys and a May 30 concert by Ziggy Marley.

Both concerts will adhere to all current COVID-19 health guidelines for public stadium events, with masks required at all times when not eating and drinking for all attendees 2 or older. Tickets for each performance go on sale next week. Ticket information appears below.

The Marley concert is being billed as a “special tribute to his father,” the late reggae icon Bob Marley. The Beach Boys’ concert will be a “two-hour set of their catalogue of classic hits,” according to a Padres representative, with guest appearances by actor/musician John Stamos and Sugar Ray front man Mark McGrath.

The stage for both performances will be set up in the outfield behind second base. These will be the first stadium concerts at Petco since Paul McCartney’s rousing June 22, 2019, performance there. All of the 2020 concerts scheduled at the ballpark were canceled or postponed, along with the 2020 KAABOO festival, as a result of the COVID-19-fueled shutdown of live events in California and across the nation.

“In partnership with CBF Productions, we are excited to welcome two iconic acts in the Beach Boys and Ziggy Marley to Petco Park for the first time,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement released Thursday. “As we celebrate the re-opening of live music in California and the start of summer over Memorial Day weekend, we can’t wait to once again feel the energy of our guests enjoying these two legendary acts at Petco Park in a safe, open-air environment.”

The two upcoming May shows at Petco appear to be the first stadium concerts of the year in any Major League Baseball park in California. The Beach Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 29, while Ziggy Marley will perform at 8 p.m. on May 30. Gates for both concerts will open two hours in advance.

Before the Padres moved from Mission Valley to downtown’s Petco Park in 2004, the Beach Boys performed a record 10 times at the Mission Valley stadium between 1982 and 1994, usually after a Padres game. This will mark the iconic Southern California band’s debut at Petco Park.

“The Padres have a history with the Beach Boys playing at Jack Murphy Stadium in Mission Valley, so we’re really excited to have this legacy continue,” Greupner told the Union-Tribune in a Thursday morning phone interview.

The Padres website currently lists two concerts rescheduled from last year for this summer: Green Day’s July 18 Hella Mega show with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s Sept. 12 show with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Jett, Green Day and Def Leppard are all Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. So are the Beach Boys, who performed two sold-out drive-in concerts at the Del Mar Fairgrounds last fall, and Bob Marley, whose final performance here was in 1979 at the San Diego Sports Arena. The two drive-in concerts were produced by Santa Barbara-based CBF Productions, which is now teaming with the Padres to present the Beach Boys and Marley concerts at Petco Park.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 for Padres season ticket holders, corporate members and FriarWire email subscribers at padres.com/concerts and to the general public at 10a.m. May 6. Tickets will not be available by phone or at the stadium box office.

Beach Boys and Marley concertgoers will have multiple options. These include a limited number of VIP seats on the playing field, luxury suites, seating sections for people who have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19, and socially distanced pod-style sections that will be 6 feet apart, for groups of no more than six people per group.

Terrace level seats range from $29 to 49 each, while field level and lower section seats range from $39 to $79. VIP seats in the infield nearest the stage start at $190.

No tickets will be sold for the stadium’s upper deck. Seats will be between the first and third base lines, or just beyond, to ensure optimal sightlines. Hundreds of hand sanitization stations stations will be available throughout the stadium, which is regularly cleaned and sanitized by the “Petco Park Clean Team.”